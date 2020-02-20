Richardson Electronics Announces Participation in the 2020 American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) Conference

Plans for product expansion in energy storage and power delivery with the new ULTRA3000™

LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd . (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today that it will be exhibiting (booth #308) at the AWEA Wind Project Operations and Maintenance and Safety Conference. The conference will take place at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA on February 26 and 27.

Richardson Electronics is excited to announce the expansion of our offerings in the renewable energy industry through our engineered solutions capabilities. Richardson’s ULTRA3000™ is a new series of ultracapacitor modules custom designed for energy storage and power delivery for wind turbine generators.

Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group, responded, “Richardson Electronics has spent over 70 years in the power management market. We have worked with ultracapacitors for over 15 years and we are very excited to announce our newest engineered design solution – the ULTRA3000. This new series is a true plug and play solution that allows users to reduce installation time and labor cost, and decrease downtime.”

The AWEA Operations & Maintenance and Safety Conference is where the industry comes together to recognize unique challenges and identify solutions in four main sectors: health & safety, operations and maintenance, workforce training and development, and quality assurance. The event focuses on sharing the best strategies to manage wind project assets; analyze the environmental, health, and safety challenges; learn about the future of the U.S. operations and maintenance market; and network with asset managers, OEMs, and vendors.

Meet with the Richardson Electronics team at the AWEA Conference – booth 308.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com . Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

