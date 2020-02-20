Breaking News
Home / Top News / Richardson Electronics Announces Participation in the 2020 American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) Conference

Richardson Electronics Announces Participation in the 2020 American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) Conference

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Plans for product expansion in energy storage and power delivery with the new ULTRA3000™

LAFOX, Ill., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today that it will be exhibiting (booth #308) at the AWEA Wind Project Operations and Maintenance and Safety Conference.  The conference will take place at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, CA on February 26 and 27.

Richardson Electronics is excited to announce the expansion of our offerings in the renewable energy industry through our engineered solutions capabilities. Richardson’s ULTRA3000™ is a new series of ultracapacitor modules custom designed for energy storage and power delivery for wind turbine generators.

Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group, responded, “Richardson Electronics has spent over 70 years in the power management market. We have worked with ultracapacitors for over 15 years and we are very excited to announce our newest engineered design solution – the ULTRA3000. This new series is a true plug and play solution that allows users to reduce installation time and labor cost, and decrease downtime.”

The AWEA Operations & Maintenance and Safety Conference is where the industry comes together to recognize unique challenges and identify solutions in four main sectors: health & safety, operations and maintenance, workforce training and development, and quality assurance. The event focuses on sharing the best strategies to manage wind project assets; analyze the environmental, health, and safety challenges; learn about the future of the U.S. operations and maintenance market; and network with asset managers, OEMs, and vendors.

Meet with the Richardson Electronics team at the AWEA Conference – booth 308.  To learn more about the show or to register, visit the AWEA Conference registration page.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com. Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies
For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Jeremy Wilks
Business Development Manager
Phone: (325) 338-2682
[email protected] 

 

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.