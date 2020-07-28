Richardson Electronics Announces Support of Qorvo Design Summit

Virtual Online Webinar Series Explores RF and Power Management Technologies

LAFOX, Ill., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today its support of the Qorvo Design Summit, a virtual online webinar series exploring RF and power management technology. Hosted by Qorvo and starting in August, the month-long series of webinars connects market and product experts with engineers to solve design challenges for applications such as 5G, Wi-Fi, radar, mobile, and motor control.

“We are pleased to support the Qorvo Design Summit, with global sales and technical assistance to help provide solutions to engineers’ design challenges,” stated Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Qorvo continues to innovate, not only with products and technology, but also with the type of support and education it provides to engineers.”

A complete schedule of Qorvo’s Design Summit webinars can be found here . Registration is now open for the presentations.

Richardson Electronics provides a broad range of Qorvo products, including the most advanced high-performance components. To learn more, visit the Qorvo ThinkTank or the Qorvo Supplier homepage.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com .

About Qorvo

Qorvo (Nasdaq: QRVO) makes a better world possible by providing innovative Radio Frequency (RF) solutions at the center of connectivity. We combine product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve our customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including advanced wireless devices, wired and wireless networks and defense radar and communications. We also leverage unique competitive strengths to advance 5G networks, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and other emerging applications that expand the global framework interconnecting people, places and things. Visit www.qorvo.com to learn how Qorvo connects the world.

Qorvo is a registered trademark of Qorvo, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

