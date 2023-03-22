Newly Issued Patent to Support the Continued Replacement of Wind Turbine Batteries with Ultracapacitor Module Technology

LAFOX, Ill., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 18/184,961 (the ’961 Patent). The ’961 Patent is the third patent covering the Company’s Pitch Energy module with additional U.S. and foreign patents still pending.

Richardson’s most recent patent reflects the ingenuity in its market-leading solution, the ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM). The ULTRA3000® is a drop-in replacement for lead acid batteries within electric pitch systems. With its true plug-and-play technology, owners can replace one battery at a time on an as needed basis or retrofit the entire pitch system. With over 35,000 PEMs installed, Richardson Electronics’ ULTRA3000® has become the owner operators’ number one choice for ultracapacitor based pitch systems. With the increased reliability of ultracapacitors over lead acid batteries owners can reduce nuisance battery faults and increase wind turbine availability.

Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of Power Microwave and Green Energy Solutions Group, stated, “Richardson continues to innovate in the renewable energy market, devoting substantial engineering expertise and intellectual property in expanding its patent portfolio. RELL will continue to add technology partners, engineered solutions, and key customers to this fast-growing market.”

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner and authorized distributor, GES’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES’s focus is on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen and electric vehicles, and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at: www.rell.com/green-energy-solutions

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

