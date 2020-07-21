Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens RF & Microwave, Power Management, and 5G Field Technical Resources in Europe and Asia

Breaking News
LAFOX, Ill., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the addition of two new Field Sales Engineers in Northern Italy and Japan for the Power & Microwave Technologies group.

Stefano Modenesi
Stefano Modenesi brings vast experience in RF and Microwave design and sales to his new role at Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies.  He will be responsible for expanding accounts in Milan and Northern Italy, focusing on telecom, wireless, industrial and broadcast markets. After graduating with his Masters of Science in Telecom Engineering from Milan Polytechnic, Stefano began his career in research and development, moving to field applications and then to sales and management roles in Europe with Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia.  His extensive experience with operators and new technology, especially 5G, promises to bring value to our customers.

Naoki Yoshimura
Naoki Yoshimura brings to Richardson more than 25 years of experience in RF and microwave components and systems. He has held sales and management roles selling a broad range of products to Japanese OEMs and operators, and in a short time, he has already begun to broaden our local account base with major design wins.

“We are excited to welcome Stefano and Naoki to the Richardson team. Their talent and extensive industry experience will be key to our demand creation with new technology partners, continued focus on legacy MRO electron device customers, and market growth in Europe and Japan,” said Greg Peloquin, EVP, Power and Microwave Technologies.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave and power products. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions.  We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

