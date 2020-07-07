Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens RF & Microwave, Power Management, and 5G Field Technical Resources in Western USA

LAFOX, Ill., July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the addition of two new Field Sales Engineers in the western United States for the Power & Microwave Technologies Group .

Bill Nicklin

Bill Nicklin brings vast experience in RF and Microwave design and sales to his new role at Richardson Electronics. He will be responsible for growing business in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. After graduating with a BSEE degree, Bill began his career as a microwave design engineer. He expanded his expertise by holding positions in domestic and international sales and management with a number of companies, including Stellex, Spectrum Microwave, AR Modular and Redwood Microwave. Throughout his career, he was responsible for major design wins in defense, radar, test and medical, and many other applications.

Cambrey Cammon

With a degree in engineering geophysics and a decade of engineering experience, Cambrey Cammon moved into sales and management roles in the Colorado area. She successfully designed in RF and other components from companies including MACOM and Infineon. With her technical knowledge, industry experience, and strong customer relationships, Cambrey brings excellent energy to the already-booming mountain states market.

“We are excited to have Bill and Cambrey join the Richardson team. Their market knowledge and industry experience in demand creation and engineering solutions will be valuable to our customers, and instrumental for the continued growth and development of our key markets in the western states,” said Greg Peloquin, EVP of the Power and Microwave Technologies Group of Richardson Electronics.

