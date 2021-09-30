Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at LD Micro Main Event

Breaking News
Presentation on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. PT / 1:30 P.M. ET

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: RELL), announced today that it will be presenting at the 14th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The company will be discussing its fiscal year 2021 and first quarter fiscal year 2022 performance as well as highlighting its growth initiatives and launch of its patented ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module (PEM), an ultracapacitor-based plug and play replacement for batteries within GE wind turbine pitch systems.  

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event will be held from Tuesday, October 12th to Thursday, October 14th. The conference runs from 8:00 a.m. PT – 5:30 p.m. PT on the 12th and 13th with a morning session on the 14th. This three-day investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in person. Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

For more information on the conference, please contact [email protected]

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 2, 2021, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About LD Micro (NASDAQ: SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD’s sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

http://www.ldmicro.com

For Details Contact:   40W267 Keslinger Road
Wendy Diddell   PO BOX 393
EVP and COO   LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
(630) 208-2323   (630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

