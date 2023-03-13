Presentation on Thursday, March 23 at 12:15 P.M. ET / 11:15 A.M. CT

LAFOX, Ill., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for the green energy, power management, display and healthcare markets, announced today that it will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, March 22 and Thursday, March 23. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, will be giving a formal presentation and answering questions from investors on Thursday, March 23 at 12:15 p.m. ET / 11:15 a.m. CT.

The Company will provide a business and financial overview including updates on its growth initiatives including its green energy products for wind and solar, as well as other power management solutions for electric locomotives and electric vehicles and magnetrons used in synthetic diamond and hydrogen manufacturing.

A replay of the formal presentation can be accessed here for 90 days: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8E3Af1CmRfu8G0EXT6A1kA or at https://www.rell.com/investor-relations.

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and participants do not need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 1, 2022, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Details Contact:

Wendy Diddell

Chief Operating Officer

Phone: (630) 208-2323

40W267 Keslinger Road

PO BOX 393

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550