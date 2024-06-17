LAFOX, Ill., June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), an industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions and RF and Microwave technologies, will be showcasing its latest technology partners at the 2024 IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium, which will be held from June 16-21, 2024 in Washington, DC. The Richardson Electronics’ RF and Microwave team will be onsite in Booth 1308 to discuss their newest lineup of technology partners. These top-tier partners deliver disruptive technologies worldwide for a wide range of applications.

“We have grown our capabilities, along with new technologies, and our team looks forward to exhibiting at IMS each year. This significant industry event is perfect for engaging with our customers, and technology partners, and showcasing our engineered solutions and technology partners’ latest and greatest products,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups.

IMS 2024 (IEEE MTT-S International Microwave Symposium) is an in-person conference week dedicated to all things microwaves and RF. It will also include the IEEE MTT-S Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits Symposium (RFIC) and the Automatic Radio Frequency Techniques Group (ARFTG). IMS2024 is the world’s largest gathering and industry exhibition for Microwave professionals. The development of RF, microwave, mm-wave, and THz systems continues to expand in several areas with many applications. To register for IMS 2024, please visit: https://ims-ieee.org/registration.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

