Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Richardson Electronics Now Offering General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems High Energy Capacitors for Pulse Power

Richardson Electronics Now Offering General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems High Energy Capacitors for Pulse Power

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the availability of General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems’ high-energy capacitors for pulse power.

General Atomics’ high-energy capacitors for pulse power are exceptionally reliable and capable of handling even the most demanding applications. Solutions are available from 1KV-100KV, with custom types available to 2MV. The metal case variety is self-healing and has high-peak current microsecond discharge capabilities, while the plastic case variety is compact for high voltage and low inductance. The capacitors manufactured by the General Atomics EMS Team are the acknowledged standard for military, medical, industrial, and transportation markets that require the ability to operate over a wide temperature range and complement extreme duty, high mechanical shock conditions. General Atomics capacitor products are recognized globally in the industry for technology, reliability, quality, and long-life.

“As a preferred channel partner for General Atomics, we are excited to have these products available for our customers. These capacitors are versatile and customizable, an important aspect when working on designs,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group.

“With its strong technical sales team and years of experience designing in capacitors for OEM applications, we at General Atomics are excited to be working with Richardson Electronics,” said Vic Scalco, Strategic Business Development Manager of General Atomics.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About General Atomics
General Atomics is a defense and diversiﬁed technologies company, founded in 1955 as a division of General Dynamics and acquired by the Blue family in 1986. GA and afﬁliated companies operate on ﬁve continents and include GA Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI). GA-ASI produces a series of unmanned aircraft and provides electro-optical, radar, signals intelligence, and automated airborne surveillance systems. GA’s Electromagnetic Systems division produces electromagnetic aircraft launch and recovery systems for the US Navy, satellite surveillance, electromagnetic railgun, high power laser, hypervelocity projectile, and power conversion systems. GA is the principal private sector participant in thermonuclear fusion research through its internationally recognized DIII-D and inertial conﬁnement programs for the US Department of Energy. GA developed the UCSD Supercomputer Center and has constructed 66 TRIGA nuclear research reactors in 24 countries. GA is a leader in development of next generation nuclear ﬁssion and high temperature materials technologies. Other GA afﬁliates include General Atomics Europe GmbH with principal facilities in the German States of Saxony and Branden-burg, Heathgate Resources Pty Ltd (South Australia), GA Uranium Resources Group, Diazyme Laboratories Inc., and the GA-Honeywell uranium conversion partnership. The group occupies 8+ million square feet of engineering, laboratory and manufacturing facilities and comprises over 15,000 employees.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.