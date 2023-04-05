Green Energy Solutions sales increase 103% over Q3 FY22; total net sales increase 27.2%

Third Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $70.4 million were up 27.2% from last year’s third quarter driven by increases in Power and Microwave Technologies (“PMT”), Green Energy Solutions (“GES”) and Canvys business units.

Backlog totaled $175.1 million in the third quarter versus $175.6 million at the end of the third quarter of last fiscal year.

Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the same as in the prior year’s third quarter.

Operating income was $7.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, or 20.7% versus $0.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.44 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.21 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and investments were $24.6 million as of February 25, 2023, compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.

LAFOX, Ill., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 25, 2023. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“We are extremely pleased with the strong financial performance resulting from capitalizing on new market opportunities and continued execution of our key growth initiatives. The third quarter of fiscal 2023 was the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and builds on our momentum for another strong financial performance in fiscal 2023. In addition, third quarter operating income increased 110% year-over-year, compared to sales growth of 27% as we benefit from significant operating leverage of fixed expenses,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Beginning in fiscal 2023, we started reporting a new segment, Green Energy Solutions (“GES”). With the number of opportunities in our pipeline addressing alternative energy, electric vehicles and green manufacturing, we are well positioned for significant long-term growth in this segment.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 27.2% to $70.4 million compared to net sales of $55.3 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to higher net sales in PMT, GES and Canvys, partially offset by lower sales for Healthcare. PMT sales increased $8.5 million or 22% from last year’s third quarter. Sales of manufactured products for our semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers and distributed products for RF and Microwave applications increased from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales for GES increased $5.8 million or 103% from last year’s third quarter. GES combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities, to design and manufacture products for the fast-growing green energy market and power management applications. Canvys sales increased by $1.5 million or 19% primarily due to strong customer demand in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales decreased $0.7 million or 23.9% due to a decrease in parts sales as well as CT tubes sold in China, partially offset by an increase in equipment sales.

Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the same as during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. PMT margin increased to 32.9% from 31.8% primarily due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 39.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.1% in the prior year’s third quarter due to improved manufacturing absorption and decreased component scrap expense. GES margin decreased to 25.7% from 34.6% primarily due to product mix. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased slightly to 32.0% from 32.2% because of product mix and foreign exchange effects.

Operating expenses were $14.8 million compared to $13.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentive expense from significantly higher operating income, and higher travel expenses. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 21.0% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.2% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as the Company benefited from higher sales and controlled operating expenses.

The Company reported operating income of $7.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to operating income of $3.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.4 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 or 20.7% versus $0.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.44 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.21 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $24.6 million compared to $40.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The Company continues to use cash to support the working capital requirements associated with the significant sales growth over the past ten quarters. The Company invested $2.2 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities, and Healthcare business, versus $0.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company entered into a three-year, $30 million revolving line of credit with PNC Bank for additional liquidity as necessary.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 25, 2023

Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 were $203.8 million, an increase of 25.1%, compared to net sales of $163.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Sales increased by $17.1 million or 14.8% for PMT, $19.1 million or 145.7% for GES, $4.5 million or 17.3% for Canvys and $0.1 million or 1.6% for Richardson Healthcare.

Gross profit increased to $67.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to $51.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin increased to 33.0% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to 31.6% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, primarily because of a favorable product mix in PMT and decreased component scrap expense and improved manufacturing absorption in Healthcare. These increases were partially offset by an unfavorable product mix and foreign currency effects in Canvys and unfavorable product mix for GES.

Operating expenses increased to $43.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to $40.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation and travel expenses.

Operating income during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $23.6 million, compared to an operating income of $11.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

Other expense for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

The income tax provision was $5.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 or 22.5% versus $1.3 million in the prior year’s first nine months due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $18.2 million, versus $9.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.27 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.71 per common share (diluted) for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2023 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com .

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Audited February 25, 2023 May 28, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,645 $ 35,495 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $189 and $186, respectively 42,151 29,878 Inventories, net 101,409 80,390 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,639 2,448 Investments – current — 5,000 Total current assets 170,844 153,211 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 19,335 16,961 Intangible assets, net 1,957 2,010 Lease ROU asset 2,378 3,239 Other non-current assets 339 — Non-current deferred income taxes 4,350 4,398 Total non-current assets 28,359 26,608 Total assets $ 199,203 $ 179,819 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 24,686 $ 23,987 Accrued liabilities 16,502 16,110 Lease liability current 996 1,109 Total current liabilities 42,184 41,206 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred income tax liabilities 84 85 Lease liability non-current 1,382 1,915 Other non-current liabilities 613 766 Total non-current liabilities 2,079 2,766 Total liabilities 44,263 43,972 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 12,085 shares on February 25, 2023 and 11,649 shares on May 28, 2022 604 582 Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,052 shares on February 25, 2023 and 2,053 shares on May 28, 2022 103 103 Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued — — Additional paid-in-capital 70,383 66,331 Retained earnings 83,760 68,031 Accumulated other comprehensive income 90 800 Total stockholders’ equity 154,940 135,847 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 199,203 $ 179,819

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 25,

2023 February 26,

2022 February 25,

2023 February 26,

2022 Net sales $ 70,364 $ 55,308 $ 203,826 $ 162,991 Cost of sales 47,959 37,739 136,543 111,468 Gross profit 22,405 17,569 67,283 51,523 Selling, general and administrative expenses 14,779 13,946 43,704 40,550 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 13 — (12 ) 2 Operating income 7,613 3,623 23,591 10,971 Other expense (income): Investment/interest income (76 ) (11 ) (179 ) (36 ) Foreign exchange (income) loss (292 ) 121 305 (2 ) Other, net (14 ) 17 (29 ) 39 Total other (income) expense (382 ) 127 97 1 Income before income taxes 7,995 3,496 23,494 10,970 Income tax provision 1,655 609 5,281 1,326 Net income 6,340 2,887 18,213 9,644 Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax 629 69 (710 ) (2,353 ) Comprehensive income $ 6,969 $ 2,956 $ 17,503 $ 7,291 Net income per share: Common shares – Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.22 $ 1.33 $ 0.73 Class B common shares – Basic 0.41 0.19 1.19 0.66 Common shares – Diluted 0.44 0.21 1.27 0.71 Class B common shares – Diluted 0.40 0.19 1.15 0.64 Weighted average number of shares: Common shares – Basic 12,047 11,497 11,893 11,320 Class B common shares – Basic 2,052 2,074 2,053 2,089 Common shares – Diluted 12,666 12,027 12,524 11,724 Class B common shares – Diluted 2,052 2,074 2,053 2,089 Dividends per share: Common share $ 0.060 $ 0.060 $ 0.180 $ 0.180 Class B common share 0.054 0.054 0.162 0.162

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 25,

2023 February 26,

2022 February 25,

2023 February 26,

2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 6,340 $ 2,887 $ 18,213 $ 9,644 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 912 872 2,688 2,560 Inventory provisions 115 88 310 228 Share-based compensation expense 206 142 730 514 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 13 — (12 ) 2 Deferred income taxes (1 ) 26 27 38 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,189 ) (4,209 ) (12,694 ) (7,355 ) Inventories (3,638 ) (3,113 ) (21,764 ) (12,295 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (153 ) (2 ) (578 ) (1,058 ) Accounts payable (12 ) 1,902 784 4,204 Accrued liabilities (661 ) 563 486 2,075 Other (192 ) (370 ) 397 (13 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,260 ) (1,214 ) (11,413 ) (1,456 ) Investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,230 ) (554 ) (4,973 ) (2,161 ) Proceeds from maturity of investments 5,000 — 5,000 — Proceeds from sale of assets — — 193 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,770 (554 ) 220 (2,161 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 511 1,906 3,413 2,630 Cash dividends paid (834 ) (806 ) (2,484 ) (2,384 ) Other — (45 ) (69 ) (136 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (323 ) 1,055 860 110 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 352 195 (517 ) (662 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,461 ) (518 ) (10,850 ) (4,169 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 26,106 39,665 35,495 43,316 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 24,645 $ 39,147 $ 24,645 $ 39,147

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit

For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2023 and 2022

($ in thousands) By Strategic Business Unit: Net Sales Q3 FY 2023 Q3 FY 2022 % Change PMT $ 46,822 $ 38,381 22.0% GES 11,471 5,651 103.0% Canvys 9,685 8,141 19.0% Healthcare 2,386 3,135 -23.9% Total $ 70,364 $ 55,308 27.2% YTD FY 2023 YTD FY 2022 % Change PMT $ 132,761 $ 115,642 14.8% GES 32,275 13,136 145.7% Canvys 30,177 25,732 17.3% Healthcare 8,613 8,481 1.6% Total $ 203,826 $ 162,991 25.1% Gross Profit Q3 FY 2023 % of Net Sales Q3 FY 2022 % of Net Sales PMT $ 15,404 32.9% $ 12,209 31.8% GES 2,948 25.7% 1,954 34.6% Canvys 3,103 32.0% 2,618 32.2% Healthcare 950 39.8% 788 25.1% Total $ 22,405 31.8% $ 17,569 31.8% YTD FY 2023 % of Net Sales YTD FY 2022 % of Net Sales PMT $ 44,950 33.9% $ 36,795 31.8% GES 10,132 31.4% 4,285 32.6% Canvys 9,364 31.0% 8,348 32.4% Healthcare 2,837 32.9% 2,095 24.7% Total $ 67,283 33.0% $ 51,523 31.6%