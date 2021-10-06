Breaking News
Richardson Electronics Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Net Income of $2.6 Million and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PMT, Canvys and Healthcare Revenues Grow Versus Q1 FY21

Q1 Highlights

  • Net sales of $53.7 million were up 38.4% from last year’s first quarter and up 6.4% over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Sales increased year-over-year for PMG, Canvys, Healthcare and Semiconductor Wafer Fabrication Equipment products in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Gross margin was 30.3% of net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 versus 31.8% of net sales in the prior year’s first quarter due to product mix.
  • Operating expenses increased $0.5 million to $13.5 million compared to the prior year’s first quarter. Employee compensation expenses increased, including higher incentive expense due to the substantially improved performance. This increase was partially offset by lower legal fees.
  • Operating income was $2.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.20 for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to a loss of $0.09 per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash and investments were $36.4 million as of August 28, 2021 versus $43.3 million on May 29, 2021 and $42.5 million on August 29, 2020. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its first quarter ended August 28, 2021. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend. 

First Quarter Results

Net sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 38.4% to $53.7 million compared to net sales of $38.8 million in the prior year’s first quarter due to higher net sales across all three business units. PMT sales increased $12.8 million or 42.2% from last year’s first quarter because of higher sales of power conversion and RF and microwave components as well as specialty products for semiconductor wafer fab equipment. Sales for most of the Electron Tube product lines increased from the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Canvys sales increased by $1.7 million or 25.8% due to strong customer demand in Europe. Richardson Healthcare sales increased $0.4 million or 22.0% primarily due to an increase in demand for the ALTA750™ Tubes, partially offset by lower sales of parts and pre-owned CT scanners in Latin America.

“We are excited by the strong start to fiscal 2022, as we achieved the highest level of quarterly sales in 11 years and the best quarterly earnings per share in nine years,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Our strong first quarter performance is a result of growth initiatives that are starting to take hold and we successfully navigated unprecedented global supply chain and logistics challenges. The first quarter also ended with record backlogs of the ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Modules for GE Wind Turbines, microwave products and Canvys monitors. As a result, we believe fiscal year 2022 will be a strong year of sales growth and improved profitability.”

Gross margin was 30.3% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 31.8% of net sales during the first quarter of fiscal 2021. PMT margin decreased to 30.1% from 33.0% due to a higher percentage of lower margin PMG sales. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased to 33.4% from 34.0% because of increasing freight costs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Healthcare margin as a percent of net sales was 24.3% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to 5.6% in the prior year’s first quarter primarily due to improved product mix and manufacturing absorption from increased production of the ALTA750™ Tube.

Operating expenses were $13.5 million compared to $13.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation and travel expenses, partially offset by lower legal expense.

The Company reported operating income of $2.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the prior year’s first quarter. Other expense for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, including interest income and foreign exchange, was less than $0.1 million, compared to other expense of $0.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The income tax provision of $0.2 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 reflected a provision for foreign income taxes, which was higher than the prior year’s first quarter, and the offset of a U.S. tax provision against the valuation allowance. Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.6 million compared to a net loss of $1.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.20 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to a net loss of $0.09 per common share (diluted) in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash and investments at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were $36.4 million compared to $43.3 million at the end of fiscal 2021 and $42.5 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Use of cash related to higher working capital to support sales growth. The Company spent $0.8 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its Healthcare business and IT System, versus $0.7 million during the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 24, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of November 5, 2021.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Unaudited     Audited  
    August 28, 2021     May 29, 2021  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 36,418     $ 43,316  
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $205 and $202, respectively     29,724       25,096  
Inventories, net     67,649       63,508  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     2,429       2,385  
Total current assets     136,220       134,305  
Non-current assets:                
Property, plant and equipment, net     17,132       17,067  
Intangible assets, net     2,204       2,270  
Lease ROU asset     4,116       2,570  
Non-current deferred income taxes     534       541  
Total non-current assets     23,986       22,448  
Total assets   $ 160,206     $ 156,753  
Liabilities                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 17,421     $ 16,979  
Accrued liabilities     14,534       14,182  
Lease liability current     1,297       1,066  
Total current liabilities     33,252       32,227  
Non-current liabilities:                
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities     274       242  
Lease liability non-current     2,638       1,358  
Other non-current liabilities     1,364       1,366  
Total non-current liabilities     4,276       2,966  
Total liabilities     37,528       35,193  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 11,241 shares on
August 28, 2021 and 11,160 shares on May 29, 2021		     562       558  
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding
2,097 shares on August 28, 2021 and May 29, 2021		     105       105  
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued            
Additional paid-in-capital     62,974       62,707  
Retained earnings     55,146       53,297  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     3,891       4,893  
Total stockholders’ equity     122,678       121,560  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 160,206     $ 156,753  
                 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

    Three Months Ended  
    August 28, 2021     August 29, 2020  
Net sales   $ 53,704     $ 38,812  
Cost of sales     37,407       26,453  
Gross profit     16,297       12,359  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     13,469       12,976  
Operating income (loss)     2,828       (617 )
Other expense (income):                
Investment/interest income     (17 )     (18 )
Foreign exchange loss     27       442  
Other, net     16       (18 )
Total other expense     26       406  
Income (loss) before income taxes     2,802       (1,023 )
Income tax provision     167       124  
Net income (loss)     2,635       (1,147 )
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net of tax     (1,002 )     2,136  
Comprehensive income   $ 1,633     $ 989  
                 
Net income (loss) per share:                
Common shares – Basic   $ 0.20     $ (0.09 )
Class B common shares – Basic     0.18       (0.08 )
Common shares – Diluted     0.20       (0.09 )
Class B common shares – Diluted     0.18       (0.08 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares:                
Common shares – Basic     11,194       11,070  
Class B common shares – Basic     2,097       2,097  
Common shares – Diluted     11,467       11,070  
Class B common shares – Diluted     2,097       2,097  
                 
Dividends per share:                
Common share   $ 0.060     $ 0.060  
Class B common share     0.054       0.054  
                 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended  
    August 28, 2021     August 29, 2020  
Operating activities:                
Net income (loss)   $ 2,635     $ (1,147 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     829       873  
Inventory provisions     83       237  
Share-based compensation expense     219       201  
Deferred income taxes     35       2  
Change in assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (5,008 )     (854 )
Inventories     (4,957 )     (1,621 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     (62 )     109  
Accounts payable     607       (2,734 )
Accrued liabilities     480       1,779  
Other     266       (202 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (4,873 )     (3,357 )
Investing activities:                
Capital expenditures     (837 )     (718 )
Proceeds from maturity of investments           16,000  
Purchases of investments           (9,000 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities     (837 )     6,282  
Financing activities:                
Proceeds from issuance of common stock     52        
Cash dividends paid     (786 )     (780 )
Payment of financing lease principal     (45 )     (45 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (779 )     (825 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (409 )     860  
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents     (6,898 )     2,960  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     43,316       30,535  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 36,418     $ 33,495  
                 

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. 
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and 2021
($ in thousands)

By Strategic Business Unit:                              
                                 
Net Sales                                
    Q1 FY 2022             Q1 FY 2021     % Change  
PMT   $ 43,009             $ 30,252       42.2 %
Canvys     8,441               6,712       25.8 %
Healthcare     2,254               1,848       22.0 %
Total   $ 53,704             $ 38,812       38.4 %
                                 
                                 
Gross Profit      
    Q1 FY 2022     % of Net Sales     Q1 FY 2021     % of Net Sales  
PMT   $ 12,931       30.1 %   $ 9,971       33.0 %
Canvys     2,818       33.4 %     2,284       34.0 %
Healthcare     548       24.3 %     104       5.6 %
Total   $ 16,297       30.3 %   $ 12,359       31.8 %
                                 

