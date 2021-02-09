Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Richmond VA First Aid CPR Training Course AHA BLS Certification Launched

Richmond VA First Aid CPR Training Course AHA BLS Certification Launched

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

Richmond Training Concepts has launched its GS2020 AHA Basic Life Support certification courses at its training centre in Richmond, Virginia.

Richmond, United States, Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richmond Training Concepts has launched its GS2020 American Health Association’s Basic Life Support certification courses at its training centre in Richmond, Virginia.

More information is available at https://www.richmondtrainingconcepts.com.

The updated training courses offer a safe and socially-distanced learning environment. With a 1:1 student to mannequin ratio and class sizes ranging from 5 to 25 students, safety has been prioritized and all students receive an ample amount of individual attention from instructors. Weekly classes are offered at the company’s training centre or classes can be organized at a client’s office. All courses are offered in both English and Spanish instruction.

Richmond Training Concepts offers certication for the American Health Association’s Basic Life Support training class. This training program has been updated for GS2020 guidelines and is ideal for healthcare workers or emergency field rescuers. The class provides professional CPR training for infant, child, and adult victims.

Richmond Training Concepts’ CPR and AED for community and workplace class is an American Safety & Health Institute certification course. The program focuses on teaching rescuers how to identify and treat life-threatening emergencies, such as cardiac arrest and choking. Instruction is provided for assisting both adult and child victims. The course is recommended for teachers, babysitters, and construction workers and is also open to the public for registration.

Another popular program offered by Richmond Training Concepts is its combo course that includes Basic First Aid training in addition to CPR and AED. The class provides instruction on dealing with medical and injury emergencies and also teaches students the basics of First Aid. The program is popular among child-care professionals, recreation staff, and teachers as well as new parents.

In addition to these programs, Richmond Training Concepts also offers an Emergency Oxygen Course and a Bloodborne Pathogens Awareness Class. Upon registration for any CPR class, students are provided a CPR mask with a value of $10. Richmond Training Concepts has been serving the city of Richmond and its surrounding regions for almost ten years and all of its instructors are well trained and effective teachers.

For more information about Richmond Training Concepts visit the website listed above or call 804-592-1782.

Contact Info:
Name: John DeMott
Email: Send Email
Organization: Richmond Training Concepts
Address: 901 Moorefield Park Dr Suite 109, Richmond, VA 23236, United States
Phone: +1-804-592-1782
Website: https://www.richmondtrainingconcepts.com

CONTACT: Name: John DeMott
Organization: Richmond Training Concepts
Address: 901 Moorefield Park Dr Suite 109, Richmond, VA 23236, United States
Phone: +1-804-592-1782

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.