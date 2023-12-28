LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a trailblazer in collaborative robotic solutions for the service industry, announces a strategic alliance with MAC Marketing LLC (“MAC-USA”), a leading Vietnamese point-of-service (POS) provider. This groundbreaking partnership aims to revolutionize how merchants streamline their operations and elevate customer experiences through cutting-edge automation.

As part of this partnership, MAC-USA will integrate Richtech Robotics’ state-of-the-art robotic solutions, ADAM and Matradee L, into their POS systems. Through a seamless application programming interface (API) connection, ADAM will fulfill beverage orders instantaneously upon transaction, while Matradee L will prepare for food deliveries upon POS order confirmation.

“Our collaboration with MAC-USA signifies a leap forward in leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction,” remarked Matt Casella, Richtech Robotics’ President. “We’re excited to empower MAC-USA’s merchants with our innovative robotic solutions, revolutionizing the way businesses operate and connect with their clientele.”

With over a decade of industry expertise, MAC-USA has garnered acclaim for its disruptive approach by eliminating extra fees, providing a transparent and cost-effective model for merchants. MAC-USA processes over $1 billion in transactions annually.

As part of the collaboration, MAC-USA will spearhead an extensive marketing campaign to introduce ADAM and Matradee L as premier upgrades to its POS system, targeting both existing and new merchants. This initiative aligns with Richtech Robotics’ vision of pioneering a harmonious future where automation enhances interactions, productivity, and overall industry excellence.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, catering to the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry landscape by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, thereby enhancing customer experiences and empowering businesses to achieve unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction.

About MAC-USA

MAC-USA is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia with over seven representative offices spread across the United States – supported by a dedicated team of 100 employees and a network of 70 independent sales agents nationwide. They were incorporated in 2011 and have over 12 years of experience in merchant credit card processing, POS systems, and digital marketing. They currently support thousands of customers in all 50 states and have an annual processing volume of nearly $1.3B. The vision of MAC-USA is to enhance the image of ethnic businesses within their communities by helping them create higher customer service standards and being a partner in making their dreams come true. Their goal is to be the first choice for payment processing, marketing, and business management solutions, which is achieved by offering a transparent pricing system that is simple and easy to understand. MAC-USA’s flat rate model separates them from the competition and has helped thousands of merchants easily understand and manage fees.

MAC-USA has developed numerous innovative and groundbreaking technology products that have made significant impacts on the Vietnamese business community living in the U.S. Among these, the ABC Salon System and Cukcuk for FnB. Additionally, MAC-USA has integrated leading U.S. delivery platforms such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub into the FnB management software CukCuk. Orders are displayed directly on CukCuk and sent straight to the kitchen. Customers who register to use CukCuk benefit from commission rates that are 30%-40% lower than working directly with Uber Eats, DoorDash, or GrubHub.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by future or conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate” and “continue” or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk factors contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. If a change to the events and circumstances reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

