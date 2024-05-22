Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., officially announced his bid for Republican leader in the next Senate on Wednesday, setting the stage for a crowded race.
“I have decided to run for Senate Republican leader because I believe now is a moment we need dramatic change,” he wrote in a letter to fellow Senate Republicans.
The Florida Republican joins both Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, in the race, both of whom have already announced their o
