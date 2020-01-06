Ricky Gervais skewers Hollywood’s A-list as Golden Globes host

British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais returned to host the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, cracking scathing jokes about Hollywood’s elite that got both laughs and disapproving looks from the A-list audience.
