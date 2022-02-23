Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR), Announces Record 2021 Revenue of $11,000,000, a Year-Over-Year Increase in Revenue of 15%

Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR), Announces Record 2021 Revenue of $11,000,000. Ricky Sitomer, CEO Star Jets International, Inc.(OTCPink: JETR), a leadingPrivate Jet Charter Company, announces an all-time revenue record of over $11,000,000 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a year-over-year increase of 15%. JETR recorded $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 36% year-over-year. The Company’s tremendous growth continues as the demand for private air travel increases to unprecedented levels post-pandemic and is not showing any signs of slowing down. http://starjetsinternational.com/andhttps://private-jet-charter-flight.com/

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ricky Sitomer, CEO Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading Private Jet Charter Company, announces an all-time revenue record of over $11,000,000 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a year-over-year increase of 15%. JETR recorded $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 36% year-over-year. The Company’s tremendous growth continues as the demand for private air travel increases to unprecedented levels post-pandemic and is not showing any signs of slowing down.

The Company expects to continue its growth pattern throughout the first quarter of 2022 and beyond. Pent-up travel demands from health concerns related to COVID-19 remain a primary reason for the uptick in private travel for business and leisure alike. As asset classes across the board increase in value, from Real Estate to the stock market and others, many people enjoy the benefits of private jet travel.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are proud to announce our all-time-record revenue in 2021 and our continued growth in the private jet industry. We saw unprecedented demand for private jets in 2021, and we expect the demand to continue to be robust in 2022.We look forward to working hard to grow our client base and bring new ideas and revenue streams to our business model. The Company expects 2022 to be an outstanding year, with many future endeavors and projects in the pipeline.”

The Company has recently become a Bapes Ambassador, which gives Star Jets International a VR (Virtual Reality), Metaverse experience for its travelers. BAPES provides the best in designers and animators that come from Pixar , 21st Century Fox, and Disney and the ability to build a massive community around virtual and physical travel experiences. Star Jet clients can become BAPES NFT token holders, receiving exclusive access to jets in VR and real life. Holders benefit from some exclusive travel-related experiences, events, and special pricing as part of being an elite BAPES NFT Holder – https://bapes.xyz/ .

The Company has been at the forefront of private aviation with technology and ideas, and one of the first to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment. It expects to continue to be a provider of cutting-edge services for the foreseeable future.

The Company has hired a PCAOB auditing firm to audit its 2019 and 2020 financial records. The Company can proudly say it completed those audited financial statements and has begun its 2021 audit. The Company intends for these audits to become a part of the Company’s plan to file a corporate registration statement with the US SEC . Once the registration statement becomes effective, the Company can pursue an up-listing of the Company’s stock to Nasdaq.

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/ . Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company – https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j#.

