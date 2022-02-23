Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR), Announces Record 2021 Revenue of $11,000,000, a Year-Over-Year Increase in Revenue of 15%

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR), Announces Record 2021 Revenue of $11,000,000, a Year-Over-Year Increase in Revenue of 15%

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

Star Jets International, Inc. (JETR), Announces Record 2021 Revenue of $11,000,000.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO Star Jets International, Inc.(OTCPink: JETR), a leadingPrivate Jet Charter Company, announces an all-time revenue record of over $11,000,000 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a year-over-year increase of 15%. JETR recorded $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 36% year-over-year. The Company's tremendous growth continues as the demand for private air travel increases to unprecedented levels post-pandemic and is not showing any signs of slowing down. http://starjetsinternational.com/andhttps://private-jet-charter-flight.com/
Ricky Sitomer, CEO Star Jets International, Inc.(OTCPink: JETR), a leadingPrivate Jet Charter Company, announces an all-time revenue record of over $11,000,000 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a year-over-year increase of 15%. JETR recorded $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 36% year-over-year. The Company’s tremendous growth continues as the demand for private air travel increases to unprecedented levels post-pandemic and is not showing any signs of slowing down. http://starjetsinternational.com/andhttps://private-jet-charter-flight.com/

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ricky Sitomer, CEO Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR), a leading  Private Jet Charter Company, announces an all-time revenue record of over $11,000,000 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, a year-over-year increase of 15%.  JETR recorded $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 36% year-over-year.  The Company’s tremendous growth continues as the demand for private air travel increases to unprecedented levels post-pandemic and is not showing any signs of slowing down.  

The Company expects to continue its growth pattern throughout the first quarter of 2022 and beyond. Pent-up travel demands from health concerns related to COVID-19 remain a primary reason for the uptick in private travel for business and leisure alike.  As asset classes across the board increase in value, from Real Estate to the stock market and others, many people enjoy the benefits of private jet travel.

Ricky Sitomer, CEO of JETR stated, “We are proud to announce our all-time-record revenue in 2021 and our continued growth in the private jet industry. We saw unprecedented demand for private jets in 2021, and we expect the demand to continue to be robust in 2022.We look forward to working hard to grow our client base and bring new ideas and revenue streams to our business model. The Company expects 2022 to be an outstanding year, with many future endeavors and projects in the pipeline.”  

The Company has recently become a Bapes Ambassador, which gives Star Jets International a VR (Virtual Reality), Metaverse experience for its travelers. BAPES provides the best in designers and animators that come from Pixar, 21st Century Fox, and Disney and the ability to build a massive community around virtual and physical travel experiences. Star Jet clients can become BAPES NFT token holders, receiving exclusive access to jets in VR and real life. Holders benefit from some exclusive travel-related experiences, events, and special pricing as part of being an elite BAPES NFT Holder – https://bapes.xyz/.

The Company has been at the forefront of private aviation with technology and ideas, and one of the first to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum as payment. It expects to continue to be a provider of cutting-edge services for the foreseeable future.

The Company has hired a PCAOB auditing firm to audit its 2019 and 2020 financial records. The Company can proudly say it completed those audited financial statements and has begun its 2021 audit. The Company intends for these audits to become a part of the Company’s plan to file a corporate registration statement with the US SEC. Once the registration statement becomes effective, the Company can pursue an up-listing of the Company’s stock to Nasdaq.

Please visit www.starjetsinternational.com for more information, Company updates, or book travel with Star Jets International, Inc. 

About Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR)

Star Jets International, Inc. (OTCPink: JETR) offers its customers all the advantages of owning a corporate jet without the burdens associated with ownership. This includes unprecedented flexibility through access to over 5,000 private jets domestically and 15,000 private jets worldwide. Star Jets executives have nearly 20 years of experience in aviation and marketing, http://starjetsinternational.com/ and https://private-jet-charter-flight.com/. Watch Star Jets International “You Tube” video – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJZK4vvDiMNlXE-7g-s11OQ and watch two CNBC Commercials about the Company – https://wave.evolphin.com/EVyy7j#. 

For more information about this press release and Star Jets International, Inc., contact Ricky Sitomer at (917) 331-5152. 

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available when the statements are made. Known and unknown risks, uncertainty, and other factors may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: 

Ricky Sitomer 
CEO 
Star Jets International Inc. 
Tower 57 
135 East 57th Street 11th Floor 
New York, NY 10022 
Mobile:  917-331-5152 
Phone:  855-9-FLYJETS 
Fax:  212-658-9810 
RS@StarJetsIntl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90b4ad7e-4962-4855-b939-da329fbf452b

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.