Riding high, Xi looks to soothe Trump as U.S. pressures China

BEIJING (Reuters) – When they met at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in April, China’s President Xi Jinping found a way to charm the mercurial former real estate mogul. Trump hailed the “good chemistry” of the sunny summit in Florida and predicted “lots of very potentially bad problems will be going away.”
