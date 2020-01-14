Rigado Achieves AWS Retail Competency Status

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigado, a leading provider of Enterprise Bluetooth for Commercial IoT, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency status.

AWS Retail Competency Partners undergo rigorous validation by AWS to ensure alignment to AWS best practices for building the most secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient cloud infrastructure for industry applications – to give customers an increased confidence when making decisions.

Achieving the AWS Retail Competency differentiates Rigado as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that delivers highly specialized technical proficiency. To receive the AWS Competency designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Rigado’s IoT Edge-as-a-Service platform is designed to allow retail solution providers to rapidly develop and deploy applications utilizing Bluetooth sensors and monitors. Loss prevention, inventory management, and employee safety are just a few ways retailers are seeing benefits when adopting Rigado’s edge technology.

“Rigado is proud to have been granted Retail Competency status by AWS,” said Brad McMahon, VP of Corporate Development, Rigado. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

“Many retailers are reinventing their operations and brand experience with new innovations in the cloud,” said Tom Litchford, Head of Retail Business Development, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “We are delighted to welcome Rigado to the AWS Retail Competency Program. Their solutions for retail operations, powered and vetted by AWS, can help our customers to accelerate their transformation, modernization, and customer engagement efforts.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About Rigado – The Rigado Edge-as-a-Service platform is deployed in more than 15,000 locations across 75 countries. Rigado connects over 6 million devices for Enterprise IoT solutions including smart office and buildings, connected retail, and intelligent logistics. Rigado was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Portland, OR with EMEA offices in London. Rigado can be reached at www.rigado.com .