Deployed the 84-qubit Ankaa™-2 quantum computer, with a 2.5X improvement in error performance compared to the Company’s previous QPUs and achieved a 98% median 2-qubit fidelity.

Won competition to develop and deliver a 24-qubit quantum computing system to the UK’s National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC).

Launched the Novera™ QPU, a 9-qubit quantum processor unit available for integration into customers’ on-premise systems.

Announces second Novera QPU sale to the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL).

BERKELEY, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $3.4 million

Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2023 were $19.7 million

Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $17.2 million

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $12.6 million

As of December 31, 2023 cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $99.9 million

For the year ended December 31, 2023, total revenues were $12.0 million, total operating expenses were $81.5 million, operating loss was $72.3 million and net loss was $75.1 million

Business Updates

Wins Innovate UK Competition to Deliver 24-Qubit Quantum Computing System to NQCC

In February 2024, Rigetti was awarded a Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) grant from Innovate UK and funded by the National Quantum Computing Centre (NQCC) to develop and deliver a quantum computer to the NQCC. As part of the project, Rigetti proposes to develop and deploy a 24-qubit quantum computer based on the Company’s Ankaa-class architecture. The proposed system is planned to be deployed at NQCC’s Harwell Campus, which is expected to open later this year and will serve as NQCC’s landmark facility to support quantum computing research in the UK.

“Since deploying our first UK-based quantum computer in 2022, we have had the privilege of collaborating with the UK’s talented quantum computing research community. We believe building a system at the NQCC could enable even more innovative discoveries to deepen our understanding of how to improve superconducting quantum computers with the goal of solving practical problems currently intractable by classical resources alone,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

On-Premise QPU Capabilities Mature with Novera™ QPU Launch

In December 2023, Rigetti launched the Novera QPU (quantum processing unit), a 9-qubit QPU based on the Company’s Ankaa™-class chip architecture. The Novera QPU is Rigetti’s first commercially available QPU. After identifying an emerging market of researchers needing hands-on access to a quantum computer with high performing qubits, Rigetti made the strategic decision to meet the anticipated growing demand with its in-house quantum foundry capabilities and years of experience building 9-qubit QPUs for internal R&D. Rigetti designs and manufactures its QPUs at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device and manufacturing facility, located in Fremont, California. Rigetti has now completed two Novera QPU sales, both to leading national labs. The first sale was to the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center (SQMS) led by Fermilab in the second quarter of 2023 as part of the Company’s partnership with SQMS as its lead industry partner.

QPU Sales Grow with Delivery of Novera QPU to AFRL

In the third quarter of 2023, Rigetti delivered its second Novera QPU to the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) Information Directorate as part of the Company’s Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. The IDIQ contract enables AFRL to harness Rigetti’s fabrication capabilities for quantum networking hardware research and development.

“A key objective of AFRL’s Information Directorate quantum networking program is to develop interfaces between leading quantum technologies to enhance the functionality, scalability, and application space of quantum networking hardware. This includes innovating new interfaces to enable the operation of superconducting qubit platforms with telecom light,” said Matthew LaHaye, Senior Research Physicist at AFRL Information Directorate. “AFRL researchers plan to utilize the Novera QPU, in conjunction with photonic integrated circuitry, for novel investigations of light delivery and collection in the control and measurement of superconducting quantum processors. This work will entail fundamental studies of light-matter interactions and engineering of new, reduced-footprint techniques for cryogenic optical i/o,” LaHaye added.

Awarded Innovate UK Grant to Advance Quantum Machine Learning Techniques for Finance

Rigetti is continuing its efforts to develop quantum computing solutions for financial institutions. Rigetti was awarded an Innovate UK grant with the aim to develop quantum machine learning techniques to enable financial institutions to more effectively process, interpret, and make decisions with complex data streams. Joining Rigetti in this project is Amazon Web Services (AWS), Imperial College London, and Standard Chartered.

Awarded Phase 2 of DARPA Quantum Benchmarking Program

Building on the work completed in Phase 1 of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Quantum Benchmarking program aiming to develop a resource estimation framework to provide insight into the requirements of a superconducting quantum computing system necessary for solving large-scale, complex problems, Rigetti was awarded Phase 2, the goal of which is refining and optimizing the estimates for selected utility-scale problems, delivering new upper bounds on these requirements. Phase 2 is expected to be heavily focused on researching fault-tolerant quantum applications. Of particular interest are dynamical chemistry simulations and modeling the dynamics of quantum systems. The University of Technology Sydney, Aalto University, and the University of Southern California will continue to be project partners in Phase 2.

Partners with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Riverlane to Integrate and Benchmark Rigetti Quantum Computers with ORNL’s Summit Supercomputer

Recently, Rigetti announced that it is partnering with Riverlane and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to work to improve HPC-quantum integration. To develop the integration of quantum computers into HPC environments, the project partners plan to build the first-ever benchmarking suite for measuring the performance of a joint HPC + quantum system, to be run on ORNL’s Summit supercomputer. For the quantum components, researchers plan to use simulated hardware based on key elements of Riverlane’s quantum error correction stack and real remote hardware located at Rigetti’s headquarters in California.

Technology Roadmap and QPU Performance Milestones

Deploys 84-Qubit Ankaa-2 System with a 2.5X Increase in Error Performance

Following the internal deployment of the 84-qubit Ankaa-1 system in March 2023, Rigetti’s 84-qubit Ankaa-2 system was made publicly available in December 2023 — making it the Company’s highest qubit count QPU available to the public. In addition to the new chip architecture that features a square lattice and tunable couplers, Rigetti implemented several technology updates to the system, including a new chip fabrication process, new printed circuit board technology, and electronics improvements, that contributed to Ankaa-2 achieving a 98% median 2-qubit gate fidelity — a 2.5X increase in error performance compared to the Company’s previous QPUs.

Building on Performance Success of Ankaa-2; Announces Ankaa-3 Launch Plan

The Company plans to develop and deploy its anticipated 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system with the goal of achieving a 99% median 2-qubit gate fidelity by the end of 2024, and to develop the 336-qubit Lyra™ system thereafter.

“We are confident in our ability to build better performing QPUs, as evidenced by our impressive Ankaa-2 performance. We believe we have laid the groundwork for building scalable, high performing QPUs with our proven modular chip architecture and the innovative Ankaa chip design that resulted in a 98% median 2-qubit gate fidelity. We are excited for the anticipated development and deployment of our Ankaa-3 system, which we believe will demonstrate the excellence and ingenuity of our engineering, software, and hardware teams,” said David Rivas, Rigetti CTO.

“We believe our leadership and expertise in full-stack quantum systems paired with our strong collaborations with researchers around the world across academia, industry, and government, puts us in a unique position to tackle the challenges of building a quantum computer capable of addressing real-world problems. With Rigetti QPUs now in two research labs internationally, we are even more optimistic that practical quantum computing is in reach,” said Dr. Kulkarni.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com.

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amount) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,392 $ 57,888 Available-for-sale investments 78,537 84,923 Accounts receivable 5,029 6,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,709 2,450 Forward contract—assets — 2,229 Deferred offering costs — 742 Total current assets 107,667 154,467 Property and equipment, net 44,483 39,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,634 9,316 Other assets 129 129 Total assets $ 159,913 $ 203,442 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,772 $ 1,938 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,563 8,205 Deferred revenue 343 961 Current portion of debt 12,164 8,303 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,210 2,345 Total current liabilities 29,052 21,752 Debt, less current portion 9,894 20,635 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 6,297 7,858 Derivative warrant liabilities 2,927 1,767 Earn-out liabilities 2,155 1,206 Total liabilities 50,325 53,218 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 147,066,336 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 125,257,233 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 14 12 Additional paid-in capital 463,089 429,025 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 244 (161 ) Accumulated deficit (353,759 ) (278,652 ) Total stockholders’ equity 109,588 150,224 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 159,913 $ 203,442

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 3,376 $ 6,060 $ 12,008 $ 13,102 Cost of revenue 860 810 2,800 2,873 Total gross profit 2,516 5,250 9,208 10,229 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,787 15,912 52,768 59,952 Selling, general and administrative 6,936 10,687 27,744 53,980 Goodwill impairment — 5,377 — 5,377 Restructuring — — 991 — Total operating expenses 19,723 31,976 81,503 119,309 Loss from operations (17,207 ) (26,726 ) (72,295 ) (109,080 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (1,268 ) (1,475 ) (5,779 ) (5,286 ) Interest income 1,330 1,261 5,076 2,433 Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities 3,160 2,279 (1,160 ) 22,132 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities 1,413 1,789 (949 ) 19,207 Transaction costs — — — (927 ) Total other income (expense), net 4,635 3,854 (2,812 ) 37,559 Net loss before provision for income taxes (12,572 ) (22,872 ) (75,107 ) (71,521 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (12,572 ) $ (22,872 ) $ (75,107 ) $ (71,521 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.70 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 140,537 121,889 131,977 102,301