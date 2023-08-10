Completes its first QPU sale to a national lab

Signs collaboration agreement with ADIA Lab to develop a quantum machine learning solution for probability distribution classification

Remains on-track to reach year-end technology milestones with fourth generation system

Riverlane becomes first external partner using the Ankaa™-1 system and will be conducting error correction research

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $3.3 million

Total operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $19.0 million

Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $16.2 million

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $17.0 million

As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $105.5 million

Based on its current operating plan, Rigetti expects to have cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities of between $65-$75 million at the end of 2023

Business Updates

The Company recently completed its first QPU sale to a national lab. Rigetti delivered a 9-qubit QPU and associated hardware to the lab, which features a square lattice with tunable couplers that can perform entangling two-qubit gate operations.

The Company also recently announced that it signed a collaboration agreement with ADIA Lab to design, build, execute, and optimize a quantum computing solution intended to address the probability distribution classification problem, which has many direct applications to practical use cases in the investment industry. Tackling real-world, computationally challenging problems like this is an important part of working towards narrow quantum advantage.

Technology Roadmap

“After having launched the Ankaa-1 system internally, we are excited to have our longtime partner, Riverlane, as the first external partner using the system to work on improving error correction techniques on our new architecture,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti Chief Executive Officer. “We also look forward to making Ankaa-2, our most innovative system to date, available to the general public in Q4 of this year.”

As previously disclosed, the Company is continuing to work to improve the Ankaa-1 system performance with the goal of reaching median 2-qubit fidelity of 98% to support the anticipated Ankaa-2 84-qubit system. The Company’s Ankaa-2 84-qubit system, with anticipated improvements in design and performance, is expected to be deployed and made available to external customers in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company remains committed to working to achieve median 2-qubit fidelity of 99% with the anticipated Ankaa-2 system, which we expect to be achieved in 2024, and development of the 336-qubit Lyra™ system thereafter.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com .

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to the sale of a 9-qubit system to a national lab and expectations of making similar additional sales; the collaboration agreement with ADIA Lab to develop a quantum machine learning solution for probability distribution classification; its deployment of the Ankaa-1 system to the first external customer, Riverlane and expectations related to error correction research; the anticipated release of additional systems to the general public, or at all; the Company’s updated business plan, including with respect to its objectives and its technology roadmap, including its ability to achieve milestones including with respect to the Ankaa 84-qubit system and the achievement of target gate fidelities, including at least median 2-qubit fidelity of 98% on Ankaa-1 and at least 99% median 2-qubit gate fidelity on the anticipated Ankaa-2 on the anticipated timing or at all; the Company’s expectations with respect to the timing of next generation systems; the Company’s ability to scale to develop the Lyra 336-qubit system and develop practical applications on the anticipated timing or at all; the Company’s expectations with respect to the anticipated stages of quantum technology maturation, including its ability to develop a quantum computer that is able to solve a practical, operationally relevant problem significantly better, faster, or cheaper than a current classical solution and achieve narrow quantum advantage on the anticipated timing or at all; the Company’s development activities and the ability of technology to solve problems; expectations regarding cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities at December 31, 2023 and the time by which the Company expects it will need to raise additional funding, including expectations with respect to capital expenditures; expectations with respect to the potential of the Company, including the potential for the Company to contribute value; and the potential of quantum computing. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap, help unlock quantum computing, and develop practical applications; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the ability of the Company to expand its QCaaS business; the success of the Company’s partnerships and collaborations; the Company’s ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination with Supernova, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to execute on its technology roadmap; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives, expansion plans and continue to innovate its existing services; the expected use of proceeds from the Company’s past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; macroeconomic conditions, including unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including financial and credit market fluctuations and uncertainty, rising inflation and interest rates, impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in banking systems, increased costs, international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare (such as the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia), and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company’s future filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share information) 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,712 $ 57,888 Available-for-sale investments 83,765 84,923 Accounts receivable 7,629 6,235 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,338 2,450 Forward contract—assets 1,085 2,229 Deferred offering costs — 742 Total current assets 117,529 154,467 Property and equipment, net 41,356 39,530 Operating lease – right-of-use assets, net 8,552 9,316 Other assets 130 129 Total assets $ 167,567 $ 203,442 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable $ 947 $ 1,938 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,557 8,205 Deferred revenue 833 961 Debt – current portion 10,666 8,303 Operating lease liabilities—current 2,349 2,345 Total current liabilities 21,352 21,752 Debt – net of current portion 16,096 20,635 Operating lease liabilities – noncurrent 7,275 7,858 Derivative warrant liabilities 2,645 1,767 Earn-out liabilities 1,837 1,206 Total liabilities 49,205 53,218 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 132,401,062 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 125,257,233 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 13 12 Additional paid-in capital 437,320 429,025 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 1 (161 ) Accumulated deficit (318,972 ) (278,652 ) Total stockholders’ equity 118,362 150,224 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 167,567 $ 203,442





INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

RIGETTI COMPUTING, INC.

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 3,327 $ 2,134 $ 5,527 $ 4,238 Cost of revenue 597 873 1,106 1,287 Total gross profit 2,730 1,261 4,421 2,951 Research and development 13,219 12,747 26,925 26,673 Selling, general and administrative 5,747 14,272 14,761 27,308 Restructuring — — 991 — Total operating expenses 18,966 27,019 42,677 53,981 Loss from operations (16,236 ) (25,758 ) (38,256 ) (51,030 ) Other income (expense), net Interest expense (1,574 ) (1,040 ) (3,038 ) (2,244 ) Interest income 1,199 — 2,483 — Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities (5 ) 7,980 (878 ) 11,750 Change in fair value of earn-out liabilities (350 ) 6,566 (631 ) 12,557 Transaction costs — — — (927 ) Total other income (expense), net (730 ) 13,506 (2,064 ) 21,136 Net loss before provision for income taxes (16,966 ) (12,252 ) (40,320 ) (29,894 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — Net loss $ (16,966 ) $ (12,252 ) $ (40,320 ) $ (29,894 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders – basic and diluted 128,515 114,096 126,657 84,061

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

RIGETTI COMPUTING INC.

(Unaudited)