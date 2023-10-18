With 44% of accounting firms surveyed citing a lack of technical expertise and resources as the biggest challenge for cloud adoption*, Rightworks offers an unparalleled portfolio of solutions and community support that empowers firms to boost efficiency, improve client service and bolster profitability.

Right Networks is now Rightworks Rightworks announced its corporate rebranding and platform launch to offer the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. The new Rightworks brand unifies accounting profession staples—Right Networks, Rootworks and Transaction Pro.

HUDSON, N.H., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rightworks today announced its corporate rebranding and platform launch to offer the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. The new Rightworks brand unifies accounting profession staples—Right Networks, Rootworks and Transaction Pro. Now, Rightworks combines best-in-class technology, thought leadership and community engagement tools to create a unique offering that enables accounting firms and professionals to build modern, sustainable and profitable businesses.

“Accounting firms are facing more challenges than ever: overwhelming technology choices, staffing shortages and burnout, and heightened client expectations,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “Rightworks is creating a frictionless, unified experience for accounting firms and fully integrating our industry-leading capabilities into a seamless, single pane of glass. By simplifying the complexity, our customers can operate their practices from one place, efficiently connect with their clients, and have the resources and community support to build modern and thriving practices.”

A recent nationwide Rightworks survey showed the top three challenges for firms when moving to the cloud are lack of technical expertise and resources, budget, and a lack of understanding choices. Under the unified brand, the company will deliver everything accounting firms and professionals need to navigate the complexities of running a successful business—including secure, managed access to their business-critical applications, educational resources, and a community of peers.

“Managing a successful accounting firm is more challenging than ever,” said Kim Crawford, CPA, an Audit Partner at Sutton Frost Cary, LLP, an accounting and tax firm in Arlington, Texas. “If you don’t lean into everything the cloud and new technologies can offer, it will be near impossible to deliver the level of service your clients need while avoiding employee burnout. Rightworks is our partner in navigating the complex accounting world, giving us the guidance, technology and resources needed to thrive.”

Introducing OneSpace and Rightworks Academy

Rightworks is investing in bringing together the best technology, education and thought leadership resources under its new brand so accounting firms and professionals can make educated firm and client management decisions.

The Rightworks OneSpace intelligent cloud platform unifies leading accounting and tax applications, simplifies business operations, delivers unrivaled security, and is backed by unmatched industry expertise and technical support. Proven technology solutions and actionable best practices define OneSpace—each tested, recommended, delivered and enhanced by the company’s team of experts and established peer community.

Rightworks Academy is the profession’s premier community for firm optimization and growth. Accounting firms can access proprietary firm benchmarking, actionable guidance and expert training, events, playbooks, a resource library, and a community of like-minded firm leaders. The Academy is essential for firm leaders who want to build a modern, sustainable and profitable business.

The Modern Firm Podcast

In addition to its new look and unified portfolio, Rightworks has launched The Modern Firm podcast co-hosted by Darren Root, Chief Strategist, and John Mitchell, Culture and Workforce Advisor. The podcast offers a fresh perspective on advancing the accounting profession, delves into the four “smart” strategies of modern firms, and features interviews with firm owners and leaders as they address common challenges and identify solutions to support their modern journey. The Modern Firm podcast will be available for streaming beginning Monday, October 23 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

To learn more, visit Rightworks.com.

*Rightworks fielded a survey in September 2023 among 493 decision makers and influencers at accounting/tax/bookkeeping firms nationwide to measure usage and attitudes around technology in their firms.

About Rightworks

Rightworks is the only intelligent cloud provider offering a unified portfolio of advanced technology solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Access to our always-here firm improvement community—Rightworks Academy—amplifies the value. Our customers partner with Rightworks to modernize and elevate their firms, protect client data, and maximize revenue potential.

Media contact:

Angel Flores

603-565-2194

aflores@rightworks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/893193a4-9ac9-4a30-a2d6-18556a5477b1