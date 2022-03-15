Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RightBound Adds $15.5M to its Series A, Bringing Total Funding to $27M

RightBound Adds $15.5M to its Series A, Bringing Total Funding to $27M

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

RightBound’s 400% ARR growth in 2021 Validates Company is Driving the Next Evolution of B2B Sales Development

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RightBound, the technology company that created the first autonomous sales prospecting engine, announced today new funding for $15.5 million led by Innovation Endeavors, with additional participation from IBI Tech Fund. This extension to its previously announced Series A from Innovation Endeavors, IBI Tech Fund, and Operator Collective brings the company’s total funding to $27M. The company announced it has more than tripled its valuation over the last year.

In 2020 the sales enablement platform market was valued at $1.7 billion, and today is projected to reach a value of $7.3 billion by 2028. Gartner sees two contributing factors to this growth as the move to virtual/hybrid selling as well as that 68% of organizations are evaluating their sales enablement technology and tools on an annual basis.

RightBound experienced exponential growth in 2021, ending the year increasing its ARR by 5x, and its customer base by nearly 6x, adding several dozen new B2B customers to its roster in 2021, ranging in size from early-stage high-growth startups to large enterprise organizations. RightBound is helping velocity-growth companies increase their average conversions from target accounts to qualified meetings. RightBound customers, on average, achieve a 25% increase in outbound sales results, 30% time savings, and 100% ROI within 3 months of implementation.

Since 2021, RightBound increased its employee headcount by 2.5x and appointed several new executives including Roni Green, Vice President of Marketing, Uri Tzikoni Vice President of Product, and Alon Ashkenazi, Vice President of Engineering.

“We are thrilled to double down on RightBound having witnessed the great success and growth the company has experienced since we invested earlier this year,” shares Harpinder “Harpi” Singh, Partner at Innovation Endeavors. “No doubt RightBound is changing the rules of the Sales Development game, eliminating the need for SDRs to manually search for prospects.”

Connected to dozens of data sources providing visibility into all relevant company and persona data, prospect behavior, and sales activity, RightBound constantly sources relevant prospects, segmenting and adding them to the sales funnel and CRM. Using AI and machine learning, RightBound customizes the communication track of each prospect, factoring in channel, content, timing, and frequency to set the path most likely to engage them.

“RightBound is experiencing ongoing, healthy growth across the board because our platform has proven it provides a unique value to Sales Development teams – no matter what size – in helping them save time, work more efficiently, and qualify more leads,” says Ran Oelgiesser, co-founder and CEO of RightBound. “As a leader in the Sales Tech sphere, our team at RightBound have also made it their mission to connect with SDRs worldwide, support the profession and provide a true morale boost. To this extent, we formed an SDR leader community (SDRally), we host virtual lunches for Sales and Sales Development leaders, and launched a free SDR swag store called sdrstuff featuring a wide range of fun, useful, and educational items designed for SDRs.”

RightBound boosts the performance of sales teams in multiple ways. The RightBound machine integrates with Salesforce, SalesLoft, Outreach.io, Hubspot, and other CRMs and Sales Engagement Platforms. Sales teams still work their prospects within existing platforms, but no longer need to do the heavy lifting and manual legwork – and instead can focus on connecting with personalized effort for fewer, warmer, engaged prospects. Over time, the RightBound algorithm learns and improves at continuously optimizing its targeting and outreach.

Founded by Ran Oelgiesser and Rotem Dafni, RightBound currently has more than 50 full-time employees. RightBound has a robust remote workforce with employees based across the United States and Israel.

About RightBound
RightBound is the next evolution of outbound sales development. With the power of AI and machine learning, RightBound’s technology helps automate and optimize the sales development process, engaging in cold outreach, collecting data on prospects, eliminating time-consuming manual cadences, and freeing up the sales development team to do more of what people do best. RightBound customers, on average, achieve a 25% increase in outbound sales results, 30% time savings, and 100% ROI within 3 months of implementation. To learn more visit RightBound.com

CONTACT: Media Contact
Gina Giachetti
About Communications for RightBound
gina.giachetti@aboutcomms.com
510-858-8111

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.