Republicans vow to spark government shutdown unless border is ‘shut’; Mayorkas impeachment proceedings to start next weekAs successive presidents and congresses have learned, it is extremely difficult to find consensus in Washington DC on immigration policy.Proposals made and deals mulled during George W Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump’s presidencies have all failed to pass, and there’s no telling if the bipartisan negotiations currently happening in the Senate will produce a compromise that can make it through both chambers and win Joe Biden’s approval. Continue reading…

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.