Security-first OneSpace cloud platform to offer Written Information Security Plan (WISP) templates and consulting, enabling accounting firms to fulfill IRS and FTC requirements

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — QuickBooks Connect, Booth #1 – Rightworks, the only intelligent cloud service provider delivering solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, is helping accounting firms face data security threats and compliance head-on. As cybersecurity threats continue to make data security critical for accounting firms and professionals, Rightworks’ innovative OneSpace enables users to manage and access their QuickBooks solutions and critical business applications safely and securely. Today, the company announced the addition of WISP consulting and supplementary managed security services through the acquisition of Tech 4 Accountants.

“Running a successful accounting firm and small business has never been more challenging as security and compliance needs escalate, staffing challenges grow, and the proliferation of technology overwhelms businesses,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks. “We are thrilled to welcome the Tech 4 Accountants team and their security and data compliance solutions to our OneSpace platform. Their expertise in creating and executing a WISP offers incredible value to the profession.”

Tech 4 Accountants is a security-focused managed service provider for accounting firms and small and medium-sized businesses. Founded in 2014 by Andrew Lassise, Tech 4 Accountants provides WISP templates for accounting firms—fulfilling IRS requirements implemented in 2019 and new FTC requirements implemented in 2023. The company also provides managed security services and remote technical support for its customers.

“We’re excited to provide our WISP solutions with the OneSpace platform and join the Rightworks team, a like-minded company that’s dedicated to advancing the accounting profession,” said Andrew Lassise, CEO and founder of Tech 4 Accountants. “Given clients’ trust in accounting firms, protecting their data is paramount. This acquisition will make it easier for accounting firms and professionals to get all the security and data compliance tools they need from a single, trusted and experienced vendor.”

About Rightworks

Rightworks is the only intelligent cloud provider offering a unified portfolio of advanced technology solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. Access to our always-here firm improvement community—Rightworks Academy—amplifies the value. Our customers partner with Rightworks to modernize and elevate their firms, protect client data, and maximize revenue potential.

