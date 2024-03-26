Demand for Rigid Boxes to exhibit Sluggish Growth, registering a 1.8% CAGR through 2034. Market to attain a Valuation of US$ 96.3 billion. According to Future Market Insight’s, research study, Rigid Box Market Driven by demand for upscale packaging across industries but hindered by higher manufacturing costs and logistical challenges.

NEWARK, Del, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The rigid box market is predicted to be valued at US$ 80.6 billion by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 96.3 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 1.8%.

The substantial expansion of the rigid box market is driven by the need for high-end packaging solutions across various industries. The growth in the inclination of customers toward upscale and luxurious packaging, majorly in the food and beverage, electronics, cosmetics, and consumer goods sectors, is a major motivator.

Businesses are putting more emphasis on brand positioning and distinctiveness, by fueling the demand for aesthetically pleasing and customized rigid boxes.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9153

The rigid box market also faces obstacles that can prevent it from expanding. One significant obstacle is that rigid boxes are more expensive to manufacture than other packing options like flexible or folding cartons.

Rigid box manufacturing requires specialized tools and supplies, which raises the initial outlay and production expenses. Rigid boxes also present logistical issues for manufacturers and distributors because of their larger form, which makes them more expensive to ship and demands more storage space.

Despite these obstacles, the rigid box market is seeing some noteworthy developments influencing the direction of its expansion. A noteworthy development is the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly packaging options.

Manufacturers are also experimenting with novel design concepts and printing techniques to create rigid boxes that are both aesthetically pleasing and environmentally responsible. These efforts align with customer preferences and industry sustainability goals.

“The surge in demand for premium and luxury packaging solutions across various industries is one significant driver for the rigid box market,” comments Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product type, slotted rigid boxes to hold a market share of 77.2% in 2024.

Thailand is expected to register at a CAGR of 4.1% by 2034.

India registers significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2034.

Based on material, the paper and paperboard segment is accounted to hold a market share of 55.4% in 2024.

Your dream purchase is just a click away. Buy now and make it yours: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9153

Competitive Landscape

Many market players fight for their market share in the highly competitive rigid box market by providing various packaging options. Important players frequently differentiate themselves with novel products, individualized features, and excellent quality.

Companies also frequently use strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their market share and fortify their competitive edge. Some key developments are as follows:

In February 2020, Madovar Packaging Inc. introduced custom gear gift boxes tailored for Antoniella. Madovar emphasizes collaborations to maintain market relevance and innovation.

In September 2022, Amcor Rigid Packaging (ARP) unveiled ClearCor, a PET barrier technology named DairySeal for dairy beverage containers. ClearCor ensures recyclability, with up to 80% recycled material usage.

Key Companies Profiled

International Paper Company Mondi Group Plc Metsa Board Bee Packaging Tat Seng Packaging Group Ltd. Stora Enso Oyj Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Shillington Box Co., LLC Great Little Box Company Ltd. Georgia Pacific LLC

Unlock Success with Our Proven Methodology! Start Now and Transform Your Business: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-9153

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global rigid box market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand market opportunities, the rigid box market is segmented based on Product (Slotted Box, Folder Box, Telescope Box, Die Cut Box), Material (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal, Wood), End Use (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Electronics & Electricals, Healthcare, Chemicals & Fertilizers, Other Consumer Goods), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

Key Segments

By Product:

Slotted Box

Folder Box

Telescope Box

Die Cut Box

By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastic

Metal

Wood

By End Use:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics & Electricals

Healthcare

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Other Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging

The bag-in-box market size is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 6.6 billion by 2034. The sales of bag-in-box containers are likely to grow 5.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of foam cooler boxes are forecasted to surge at a 6.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 1.72 billion in 2023. With this Compound annual growth rate, the foam cooler box market is expected to reach US$ 3.26 billion by 2033.

The paper box market size is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 2.10% through 2034. The industry is projected to hit a valuation of US$ 79.7 billion by 2034.

The packing boxes market is anticipated to have a steady CAGR of 5% through 2033. Moreover, predicted to inflate from US$ 141.44 billion in 2023 to US$ 230.37 billion by 2033.

The global consumption of cupcake boxes is slated to increase at a CAGR of 4.8%, surpassing US$ 366.5 Million by the end of 2032.

The global custom packaging boxes market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 9.0 Billion by 2032.

The global membrane boxes market size is expected to reach US$ 410.3 Million in 2032. The membrane boxes market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

The global boxboard packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 116.7 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube