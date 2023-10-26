The rigid paper container market thrives as eco-conscious consumers demand eco-friendly packaging solutions, promoting biodegradable and recyclable materials.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The rigid paper container market was estimated to have acquired US$ 339.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 5.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2026, and by 2026, the market is likely to gain US$ 443.4 billion.

With a growing emphasis on product safety, there is an opportunity for innovative designs that offer enhanced tamper-evident and child-resistant features. Containers with improved sealing mechanisms and accessibility for consumers could gain a competitive edge.

Rigid paper containers can find niche applications in cosmetics, luxury goods, and pet products. High-end packaging with unique shapes, textures, and branding opportunities may be an untapped market. Beyond sustainable materials, there is a demand for services like recycling and waste management systems tailored explicitly for rigid paper containers. Companies that offer comprehensive sustainability solutions may find an emerging market.

The pharmaceutical and food sectors require packaging solutions compatible with cold chain logistics. Rigid paper containers that can maintain temperature-sensitive products’ integrity may find a growing need.

Key Findings of Market Report

Paperboards dominate the rigid paper container market due to their versatility, providing the ideal balance of strength and printability.

Cartons dominate the rigid paper container market, offering versatile packaging options for various industries and product types.

Food & beverages are the dominating end use in the rigid paper container market, reflecting the demand for sustainable and appealing packaging.

Market Trends for Rigid Paper Containers

Eco-friendly packaging dominates market trends, with rigid paper containers gaining popularity due to their recyclability and biodegradability.

Brands seek unique and eye-catching product designs, driving the demand for customizable rigid paper containers.

Rigid paper containers are used for food and beverage packaging, reflecting the shift towards healthier and organic products.

The surge in online shopping is boosting demand for durable and protective rigid paper containers that ensure products reach consumers intact.

Technological advancements in digital printing enable intricate and vibrant designs on rigid paper containers, adding visual appeal and personalization to packaging.

Global Market for Rigid Paper Containers: Regional Outlook

In North America, sustainability initiatives drive the market, with eco-conscious consumers favoring paper containers.

Europe showcases a mature market, with stringent regulations promoting recyclable materials, pushing manufacturers towards innovation.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, experiences rapid growth, driven by a rising middle class, urbanization, and an expanding e-commerce sector. The region witnesses a surge in demand for convenient and sustainable packaging solutions, making it a pivotal growth hub for the rigid paper container market.

Global Rigid Paper Container Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the rigid paper container market is dynamic and evolving. Key players in this sector, including Amcor plc, Sonoco Products Company, and Mondi Group, continue to dominate with their vast product portfolios and global reach.

Smaller, niche players are emerging, focusing on specialized or eco-friendly solutions, catering to the growing sustainability trend. This dynamic competition fosters innovation, pushing companies to develop more efficient, aesthetically pleasing, and sustainable rigid paper containers.

Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are reshaping the market, allowing companies to expand their capabilities and offer more comprehensive solutions. As consumer demand for eco-friendly packaging grows, sustainability remains a critical competitive factor, challenging traditional packaging giants and newcomers. The following companies are well-known participants in the global rigid paper container market:

Amcor Plc.

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.

DS Smith Plc

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Huhtamäki Oyj

Oji Holdings Corporation

Packaging Corporation of America

International Paper Company

Shetron Group

Corex Group

Papeles y Conversiones de México

Danhill Containers

Global Rigid Paper Container Market Segmentation

Board Type

Paperboards

Containerboards

Product Type

Boxes

Tubes

Trays

Cartons

Clamshells

End Use

Food & Beverages

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Allied Industries

Electrical & Electronics

Other Consumer Goods

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

