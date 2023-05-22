Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Research Report Information By Material (Bioplastics, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others), By Product Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups, and Others), By Manufacturing Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Industrial Packaging, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest Of The World) – Market Forecast Till 2030

New York (US), May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Information by Material, Product Type, Manufacturing Process, Application, and Region – Forecast till 2030”, Rigid Plastic Packaging Market could thrive at a rate of 5.50% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 203,420.3 million by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Rigid plastic packaging refers to packaging materials made of plastic that have a stiff and inflexible shape. It is a type of packaging that is commonly used to protect and preserve products during storage and transportation. Rigid plastic packaging is often used for products that require a high level of protection, such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.

Rigid plastic packaging has a wide range of applications in various industries. It is commonly used in the food and beverage industry for packaging products such as bottled water, soft drinks, and snack foods. In the pharmaceutical industry, rigid plastic packaging is used to protect and preserve drugs, medical devices, and other healthcare products. It is also used in the personal care industry for packaging products such as shampoos, conditioners, and lotions.



Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4973



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Rigid Plastic Packaging industry include

Consolidated Container Company

Amcor Limited

LINPAC Packaging Limited

Bemis Company

Silgan Holdings

RPC Group Plc

Plastipak Holdings Inc

Sealed Air Corporation

Reynolds Group Holdings

Berry Plastics Corporation

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 203,420.3 million CAGR 5.50% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018- 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Product, Manufacturing Process and Application Geographies Covered Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Rapid demand from the food and beverage packaging industry

Growth of the packaging industry in the Asia Pacific





Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Rigid Plastic Packaging:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/rigid-plastic-packaging-market-4973

October 2021

South32 Ltd announced plans to spin off its South African Energy Coal unit and focus on its core businesses, including Rigid Plastic Packaging production. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the Rigid Plastic Packaging market and increase its profitability.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for packaged food and beverages is driven by factors such as changing lifestyles, urbanization, and increasing disposable incomes. Rigid plastic packaging is preferred in the food and beverage industry due to its durability, barrier properties, and convenience. Rigid plastic packaging materials such as PET, HDPE, and PP are widely used in the packaging of food and beverage products, including carbonated drinks, water, juices, dairy products, and snacks. The increasing demand for on-the-go food and beverages is also driving the demand for single-serve rigid plastic packaging.

The growth of the e-commerce industry is also driving the demand for rigid plastic packaging. With the rise of online shopping, there is a growing need for protective packaging materials that can protect products during shipping and handling. Rigid plastic packaging materials, such as HDPE, PP, and polystyrene, are widely used in the packaging of electronic goods, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products, among others. The increasing trend towards customization and personalization in the e-commerce industry is also driving the demand for rigid plastic packaging with unique designs and branding.

The focus on sustainability is driving the demand for eco-friendly rigid plastic packaging materials. The growing concern about plastic waste and environmental pollution is leading to the development of biodegradable and compostable rigid plastic packaging materials. Companies are investing in the development of sustainable rigid plastic packaging materials that are recyclable, reusable, and have a lower carbon footprint. The demand for eco-friendly packaging materials is expected to continue to drive market growth in the coming years.



Share Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4973



Market Restraints:

The rigid plastic packaging market is also affected by several market restraints, including the increasing concerns about plastic waste and the negative impact of plastic on the environment. In addition, the availability of alternative packaging materials, such as paper-based and biodegradable packaging materials, is also a challenge for the rigid plastic packaging market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the rigid plastic packaging market. While the demand for packaging materials has increased due to the rise in e-commerce and online shopping, the disruption in the supply chain and reduced consumer spending have impacted market growth. However, post-COVID, the market is expected to recover as the e-commerce industry continues to grow and the demand for protective packaging increases.



Ask for Customization:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_customize/4973



Market Segmentation

By Material

The Material in the market includes Bioplastics, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene (PE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others.

By Product Type

The Product Type in the market includes Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubes, Cups, and Others.

By Manufacturing Process

The Manufacturing Process in the market includes Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Others.

By Application

The Application in the market includes Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care, Industrial Packaging, and Others.



Check Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4973



Regional Insights

The rigid plastic packaging market is dominated by three regions – North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest market for rigid plastic packaging, driven by the demand for packaging materials in the food and beverage industry. Europe is the second-largest market, driven by the demand for rigid plastic packaging in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the growing e-commerce industry and the increasing demand for protective packaging.

Discover more research Reports on Packaging & Transport Industry , by Market Research Future:

Soft Drinks Packaging Market Research Report By Material (Glass, Plastic, Metal, Paperboard), By Packaging type (Box, Bottle, Cartons, Cans), By Application (Carbonated Soft Drinks, Functional Drinks, Juices, And Others) and Region — Global Forecast Till 2030

Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Research Report Information, by Backing Material (Paper, PVC, Polypropylene), Product (Masking, Carton Sealing, Electrical, Double-sided), Application (Healthcare, Packaging, Construction, Manufacturing) and Region – Forecast to 2028

Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Report by Material (Paperboard, Adhesives, Inks, Waxes) by Product (Corrugated & Solid fiber boxes, Set-up Paperboard boxes, Folding Paperboard boxes) by Application (Durable goods, Food & Beverages, Paper & Publishing, Chemicals) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2030.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com