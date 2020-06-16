RigNet’s Intelie Achieves Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status

RigNet Expands Reach to Outside Energy Vertical with Microsoft Co-Sell

HOUSTON, June 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET, the “Company”), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, announced today that Intelie, a RigNet company, has achieved “co-sell ready” status through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program. Intelie’s real-time machine learning platform, Intelie Live, is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and optimized to run within Azure. Microsoft’s co-sell ready status allows RigNet to work together with Microsoft’s sales organization, as well as other Microsoft partners, to rapidly expand the reach and deployment of Intelie Live running on Azure. Customers are able to deploy Intelie Live on Azure or in a multi-cloud platform and with an edge deployment model.

Intelie Live integrates with existing sensor and historical data platforms to collect, process, monitor and visualize operational insights to provide predictive analytics for the Energy, Retail eCommerce, Finance, Maritime, and Process Manufacturing industries. Today, Intelie Live is analyzing hundreds of thousands of Industrial IoT datapoints per second for many global industry leaders. Companies utilize Intelie Live to combine real-time operations with machine learning to realize exceptional operational savings.

“Intelie is immensely proud to earn co-sell status from Microsoft as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Global customers can maximize the benefits of Intelie Live through Microsoft Azure,” said Lélio Souza, Chief Executive Officer of Intelie. “By harnessing the power of Azure, agility of the Intelie Platform, and reach of the RigNet networks to any point on the globe, customers can expedite their speed to value for IIoT deployments and machine learning like never before.”

Companies that achieve co-sell ready status are provided comprehensive sales and marketing support by aligning Microsoft’s large, global salesforce behind partners like Intelie to help drive new business.

About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

