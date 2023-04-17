THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Dallas Conference to be held in Dallas, Texas where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paul McKinney is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, April 18th at 9:15 am Central Daylight Time.

Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Ring’s website, www.ringenergy.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted today in the “Investors” section of Ring’s website under “Presentations”.

ABOUT RING ENERGY, INC.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

