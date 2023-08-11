THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced its participation in the EnerCom Denver Conference to be held in Denver, Colorado where Alex Dyes, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Corporate Strategy, is scheduled to make a presentation on Monday, August 14th, 2023 at 1:55 pm Mountain Time (2:55 pm Central Daylight Time).

Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Ring’s website, www.ringenergy.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted the day of the event in the “Investors” section of Ring’s website under “Presentations”.

Ring will also participate in the Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on August 22nd and 23rd, 2023 with virtual meetings with investors. An investor deck for that Conference will also be posted the day of the event.

ABOUT RING ENERGY, INC.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Al Petrie Advisors

Al Petrie, Senior Partner

Phone: 281-975-2146

Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com