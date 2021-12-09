Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ring Energy Announces Successful Results of Fall 2021 Redetermination of Senior Credit Facility

Ring Energy Announces Successful Results of Fall 2021 Redetermination of Senior Credit Facility

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the “Company”) today announced that the borrowing base under its senior revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) was recently successfully reaffirmed at $350 million.

Key Highlights

  • Reaffirmation of the borrowing base at $350 million;
  • Prior hedging requirement of 3,100 barrels per day of crude oil sales for calendar 2022 remains unchanged and is fully covered by hedges currently in place; and
  • Next regularly scheduled bank redetermination for the Company is scheduled to occur during May 2022.

Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The positive outcome of our fall 2021 bank redetermination reflects our banking group’s confidence in our ongoing plans and provides financial flexibility supporting our capital spending programs and ability to pay down debt. We look forward to more fully benefitting from the significantly improved oil price environment as our 2021 hedges roll off on December 31. With only 3,129 barrels per day of crude oil sales currently hedged for 2022, we believe we are in a stronger position to execute an opportunistic hedging strategy to underpin our future cash flow that will support our strategic initiatives designed to enhance efficiencies, further strengthen the balance sheet and prudently grow the business.”

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the conventional development of its Permian Basin assets in West Texas and New Mexico. For additional information, please visit www.ringenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company’s strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company’s actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to acquire productive oil and natural gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and natural gas wells on such properties, volatile prices of oil and natural gas, risks associated with drilling and operating oil and natural gas wells, risks of owning non-operated interests in oil and natural gas properties, the Company’s ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves, the Company’s ability to obtain and pay down debt, and other risks that may be more fully described in documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

Contact Information

Al Petrie Advisors
Al Petrie, Senior Partner
Phone: 281-975-2146
Email: apetrie@ringenergy.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.