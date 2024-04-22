Development of a new class of viral vectors – Anellovectors – with potential to deliver DNA payloads across broad tissue types in redosable manner

Anellovectors demonstrate expanded payload capacity and expression of therapeutic relevancy in retina of non-human primates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize genetic medicines with its commensal virome platform, today announced an oral presentation and two poster presentations at the 27th Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Conference, to be held in Baltimore, Maryland from May 7 – 11, 2024. These presentations showcase the immense promise of a new class of viral vectors from Ring’s Anellogy™ platform to overcome some of the largest barriers associated with delivery of current genetic medicines including redosability and tissue tropism.

Oral Presentation details below:

Title: Anellovectors, a Gene Delivery Platform Based on Commensal Human Anelloviruses, Have the Potential to Evade the Immune System and Deliver DNA Payloads to a Broad Range of Tissues in a Redosable Manner

Speaker: Chris Wright, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at Ring Therapeutics

Session Title and Location: Emerging Viral Vectors – Ballroom 4, Baltimore Convention Center

Presentation Date and Time: Thurs, May 9, 5:00 – 5:15 PM ET

Poster Presentation details below:

Title: Anellovectors: Expanding the Payload Capacity of Anellovirus-Based Vectors Beyond the Wild-Type Genome Capacity

Abstract Number: 450

Presenter: Cato Prince

Presentation Location, Date, and Time: Exhibit Hall, Wed, May 8, 12:00 PM ET

Title: Anellovector Derived from Human Retinal Pigment Epithelium Delivers and Expresses a Therapeutically Relevant DNA Payload in the Retina of Nonhuman Primates

Abstract Number: 444

Presenter: Parmi Thakker

Presentation Location, Date, and Time: Exhibit Hall, Wed, May 8, 12:00 PM ET

About Ring Therapeutics

Ring Therapeutics is revolutionizing the gene therapy and nucleic acid medicine space by harnessing the most abundant and diverse member of the human commensal virome, anelloviruses. The company developed the Anellogy™ platform which focuses on anelloviruses to potentially treat a broad range of diseases. Through harnessing the unique properties of these commensal viruses, the Anellogy™ platform generates diverse vectors that exhibit both tissue-specific tropism and the potential to be re-dosed. Ring Therapeutics, founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2017, aims to develop and further expand its portfolio by leveraging its platform to unlock the full potential of gene therapy and nucleic acid medicines, enabling a variety of mechanisms that successfully deliver therapeutic cargo to unreachable organs and tissues. To learn more, visit https://www.ringtx.com/ or follow us on X (Twitter) at @Ring_tx.

