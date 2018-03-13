RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Date of First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

TORONTO, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX:REI.UN) today announced that it is scheduled to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 before the market open on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. eastern time. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

In order to participate, please dial 647-427-3230 or 1-877-486-4304. If you cannot participate in the live mode, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 6747217#.

Alternatively, to access the simultaneous webcast, go to the following link on RioCan’s website http://investor.riocan.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/ and click on the link for the webcast. The webcast will be archived 24 hours after the end of the conference call and can be accessed for 120 days.

About RioCan

RioCan is Canada’s largest real estate investment trust with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.9 billion at December 31, 2017. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 289 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 44 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

Information contact:

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

Christian Green

Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations & Compliance

Tel: 416-864-6483

www.riocan.com