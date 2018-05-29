RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan’s Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX:REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 29, 2018 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 193,861,092; representing 61.13% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.

Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust’s Management Information Circular dated April 2, 2018 was elected as a Trustee, without a vote by ballot being conducted. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the nine Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:

Name of

Nominee Votes

For

% Votes

Withheld

% Bonnie Brooks, C.M. 190,301,997 99.39 % 1,177,022 0.61 % Richard Dansereau 190,398,121 99.44 % 1,080,898 0.56 % Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont. 143,229,556 74.80 % 48,249,463 25.20 % Dale H. Lastman C.M. 174,157,390 90.95 % 17,321,629 9.05 % Jane Marshall 190,693,293 99.59 % 785,726 0.41 % Sharon Sallows 182,578,698 95.35 % 8,900,321 4.65 % Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C. 190,029,648 99.24 % 1,449,371 0.76 % Siim A. Vanaselja 188,475,430 98.43 % 3,003,589 1.57 % Charles M. Winograd 190,951,589 99.72 % 527,430 0.28 %

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Withheld

% 192,690,726 99.40 % 1,159,814 0.60 %

Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote

The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was passed as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% 168,392,572 87.94 % 23,096,772 12.06 %

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.7 billion at March 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 284 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 43 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

