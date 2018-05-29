Breaking News
Home / Top News / RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan’s Annual Meeting

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan’s Annual Meeting

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

TORONTO, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX:REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 29, 2018 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).

The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 193,861,092; representing 61.13% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.

Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust’s Management Information Circular dated April 2, 2018 was elected as a Trustee, without a vote by ballot being conducted. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the nine Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:

 Name of
 Nominee		 Votes
For		  
%		 Votes
Withheld		  
%
 Bonnie Brooks, C.M. 190,301,997 99.39 % 1,177,022 0.61 %
 Richard Dansereau 190,398,121 99.44 % 1,080,898 0.56 %
 Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont. 143,229,556 74.80 % 48,249,463 25.20 %
 Dale H. Lastman C.M. 174,157,390 90.95 % 17,321,629 9.05 %
 Jane Marshall 190,693,293 99.59 % 785,726 0.41 %
 Sharon Sallows 182,578,698 95.35 % 8,900,321 4.65 %
 Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C. 190,029,648 99.24 % 1,449,371 0.76 %
 Siim A. Vanaselja 188,475,430 98.43 % 3,003,589 1.57 %
 Charles M. Winograd 190,951,589 99.72 % 527,430 0.28 %

Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:

Votes
For		  
%		 Votes
Withheld		  
%
192,690,726 99.40 % 1,159,814 0.60 %

Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote

The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was passed as follows:

Votes
For		  
%		 Votes
Against		  
%
168,392,572 87.94 % 23,096,772 12.06 %

About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.7 billion at March 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 284 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 43 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.

Contact Information

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
Christian Green
Assistant Vice President, Investor Relations & Compliance
Tel: 416-864-6483
www.riocan.com

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.