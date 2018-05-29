RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Results of Voting at RioCan’s Annual Meeting

TORONTO, May 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX:REI.UN) today announced the results of the votes held at its May 29, 2018 Annual Meeting of unitholders (the “Meeting”).
The total number of units represented by unitholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 193,861,092; representing 61.13% of RioCan’s outstanding units entitled to be voted.
Each of the nominee Trustees listed in the Trust’s Management Information Circular dated April 2, 2018 was elected as a Trustee, without a vote by ballot being conducted. RioCan received proxies with regard to voting on the nine Trustees nominated for election, as set forth in the table below:
| Name of
Nominee
|Votes
For
|
%
|Votes
Withheld
|
%
|Bonnie Brooks, C.M.
|190,301,997
|99.39
|%
|1,177,022
|0.61
|%
|Richard Dansereau
|190,398,121
|99.44
|%
|1,080,898
|0.56
|%
|Paul Godfrey, C.M., O.Ont.
|143,229,556
|74.80
|%
|48,249,463
|25.20
|%
|Dale H. Lastman C.M.
|174,157,390
|90.95
|%
|17,321,629
|9.05
|%
|Jane Marshall
|190,693,293
|99.59
|%
|785,726
|0.41
|%
|Sharon Sallows
|182,578,698
|95.35
|%
|8,900,321
|4.65
|%
|Edward Sonshine, O.Ont., Q.C.
|190,029,648
|99.24
|%
|1,449,371
|0.76
|%
|Siim A. Vanaselja
|188,475,430
|98.43
|%
|3,003,589
|1.57
|%
|Charles M. Winograd
|190,951,589
|99.72
|%
|527,430
|0.28
|%
Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Accountants, was reappointed as the auditor of the Trust until the next annual meeting of unitholders by resolution passed by a majority of the unitholders. Management received proxies to vote for the appointment of the auditor (and to authorize the Trustees to fix their remuneration) as follows:
|Votes
For
|
%
|Votes
Withheld
|
%
|192,690,726
|99.40
|%
|1,159,814
|0.60
|%
Say-On-Pay Non-Binding Advisory Vote
The non-binding say-on-pay vote on the Trust’s approach to executive compensation was passed as follows:
|Votes
For
|
%
|Votes
Against
|
%
|168,392,572
|87.94
|%
|23,096,772
|12.06
|%
About RioCan
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.7 billion at March 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. Our portfolio is comprised of 284 properties, including 17 development properties, with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 43 million square feet. To learn more about how we deliver real vision on solid ground, visit www.riocan.com.
