FIRST ON FOX: Statue vandalism is being eyed for harsher punishment after a pro-Hamas rally in Washington, D.C., saw statues defaced.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wants to enforce mandatory minimum prison sentences on people who vandalize and deface statues on federal property.

The senator introduced the Saving Treasured Artifacts Through Uniform Enforcement (STATUE) Act on Thursday, which would do just that.

‘DESTRUCTION OF DUE PROCESS’

[Read Full story at source]