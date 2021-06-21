Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ripple Street Announces Nagamahesh Pingali as Head of Engineering

Ripple Street Announces Nagamahesh Pingali as Head of Engineering

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

Seasoned technology leader will help drive platform innovation and new digital product sampling experiences for consumers

Nagamahesh Pingali

Naga joins Ripple Street as Head of Engineering

Naga joins Ripple Street as Head of Engineering

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ripple Street, the leading peer-to-peer marketing platform that matches brands with their ideal consumers, today announced Nagamahesh Pingali as its new Head of Engineering for its Research & Development center in India. This follows on the heels of announcing Anthony Radalj as Vice President of Finance and unveiling Ripple Street’s new platform architecture and design this month. Pingali will grow and lead Engineering and Operations teams to accelerate innovation in AI/ML, Microservices, and the mobile space.  

Ripple Street’s CEO Mike Leo commented, “To quickly expand and scale our Engineering and Operations capabilities, we needed a technology leader with a proven track record of building high performance teams. Naga represents a killer combination of deep domain expertise, strong business operations, and passion to win. I can’t think of anyone else more qualified to spearhead our innovation hub in India.” 

At Ripple Street, Pingali will lead the technical vision and execution of the company’s strategy. Pingali will work cross-functionally to drive technical alignment across the organization; use advanced cloud technologies to create new experiences for platform users and new solutions for brands; and hire and mentor top talent in engineering and operations (engineering managers, developers, dev-ops, and quality assurance) to build an agile model of innovation in Bengaluru. Additionally, Pingali will be responsible for expanding India R&D’s business operations with local resources and partnerships as it grows 4x by the end of this year.  

Pingali has more than 15 years of technical leadership and delivery experience, focused on data engineering, data lake, and streaming platforms. Previously, Pingali worked as a strategic consultant for tech startups and served as a Senior Engineering Manager at Operative, where he architected core platform ideas and helped define foundational services. Prior to Operative, Pingali served as Lead at Thomson Reuters. 

About Ripple Street 
Ripple Street is a peer-to-peer marketing platform matching brands with their ideal consumers to forge authentic connections and promote long-term brand growth. By delivering product-driven experiences at home, Ripple Street gives qualified consumers the chance to try desirable products with their friends and family at memorable events. A rigorous targeting, vetting, and matching process creates a unique consumer journey that enables brands to generate product awareness, trials, and sales from their ideal consumers. Mondelez International, Molson Coors, and JMSmucker trust Ripple Street to drive online and in-store retail trips, user generated content, and product reviews through authentic shared product experiences. For more information, visit about.ripplestreet.com

Contact 
[email protected]  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3819ac4c-b7b2-4a07-a102-ee061c3567f8

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.