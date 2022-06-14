Ripple Street Launches Community Loyalty Program

WESTCHESTER, N.Y., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ripple Street, the leading consumer product discovery platform, today launched its first ever Loyalty Program for its community members—brand fans enthusiastic about discovering and trying new products. With the Loyalty Program, Ripple Street community members can earn status and rewards by participating in brand programs across various categories and engaging in shopper and social activities in Ripple Street’s platform—from visiting a local store and taking a ‘shelfie’ to writing a product review and sharing videos on TikTok. Program benefits to community members include increased chances to be selected for specific brand programs, unlocking digital rewards, and receiving fun swag items.

“Our community members are at the center of everything we do,” said Nikki Reyes, Ripple Street’s CMO. “We’re always looking for ways to delight them and make it more entertaining to participate in our events. Above all, I’m constantly in awe of the rich, authentic content and product feedback from our community members. This is our way of thanking them for all the great experiences they share with us. By offering this new Loyalty Program, we’re giving our community more reasons to engage in our brands’ amazing programs.”

The new Loyalty Program embodies what consumers love about their favorite loyalty programs – status, rewards, fast-track offers, and different ways to earn exclusive privileges – all for free! In the future, Ripple Street will additionally leverage personalization capabilities to create more unique offerings and relevant experiences; driving deeper engagement and creating a more rewarding experience in Ripple Street’s platform. Community members can join the new Loyalty Program online here.

“This program not only impacts our relationship with our community members, but it also strengthens our value proposition with brands—it opens up a whole new area of innovation for unique partnerships,” said Mike Leo, Ripple Street’s CEO. “I’m excited to see our community members embrace the program and spark brands’ imagination for new types of interactions that activate their biggest fans.”

Ripple Street is a consumer product discovery platform that connects brands with their next best fans. Passionate consumers join our community and apply to experience new products with their friends and family in the comfort of their homes. Brand Managers and Shopper Marketers from top companies such as Mondelez International, Anheuser-Busch, and General Mills partner with us to create unique consumer engagement journeys at scale. View our case studies here to learn how Ripple Street’s programs drive brand awareness, trips to retail and e-commerce, product trials, social content, product reviews, and sales. For more information, visit https://about.ripplestreet.com.

