Risata® Introduces New Bold Collection of Scarlet and Raven Wines

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Risata Scarlet has intense aromas of strawberry, raspberry and cherry with hints of violet and rose. Risata Raven, holds Intense aromas of blackberry, blueberry, cherry and dark fruit jam.

Mendota Heights, Minn., June 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Risata Wines is excited to announce the introduction of its new Bold Collection of premium fruit forward semi-sweet red wines from Italy, Scarlet and Raven. The new collection expands on Risata’s current lineup of classic Moscato’s (including the No. 1 selling Moscato d’Asti in America*), Sparkling Rosé and Prosecco.

Risata Scarlet and Raven are both Brachetto based semi-sweet red wines with frizzante style soft bubbles that are best served slightly chilled. With 5.5% ABV for Scarlet and 5% ABV for Raven, these new wines are tasty low alcohol imbibing options, perfect for times of relaxation at home.

Bold Collection Tasting Notes:

  • Risata Scarlet: Ruby red in color with garnet shades. Intense aroma of strawberry, raspberry and cherry with hints of violet and rose.
  • Risata Raven: Ruby red in color with violet shades. Intense aromas of blackberry, blueberry, cherry and dark fruit jam.

“With the launch of Risata Scarlet and Raven, there is now a premium option to meet the wine style preferences of American consumers with their semi-sweet, smooth and fruity characteristics,” says Mike Morgan, President at Prestige Beverage Group. “The wine’s initial launch in select markets earlier this year were a huge success and we’re excited to bring Risata’s new bold flavors to consumers across the U.S.”

Risata wines are sourced from the finest vineyards in Italy. The Brachetto grapes used in Risata Scarlet and Raven are handpicked from the hillside vineyards surrounding the town of Acqui Terme, Italy. The Bold Collection breaks from the traditional Risata style with 750ml dark glass screw cap topped bottles featuring custom embossed crests and labels with high quality textured paper and premium foil.

Now available at retail locations nationally through Prestige Beverage Group, an industry-leading importer and brand innovator, with an SRP of $14.99 per bottle.

To indulge in the full Italian wine collection and cocktail recipes follow @RisataWines on Instagram and Facebook or visit RisataWines.com.

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Prestige Beverage Group is an industry leading importer and brand innovator of award-winning wines and spirits from around the globe including Italy, France, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand. Prestige Beverage Group’s portfolio of 70-plus brands includes KINKY Beverages, Astoria Wines, Yes Way Rosé and Joia Spirit.

From product conception and brand development, to packaging design and engaging marketing initiatives, Prestige Beverage Group continues to meet consumer preferences and anticipate industry trends. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, MN, the company prides itself in creating an environment that promotes integrity, teamwork, excellence, passion, innovation and a strong work ethic. Learn more at www.prestigebevgroup.com.

*IRI, Total U.S. MULO, Last 52wks ending 04/19/2020

CONTACT: Brittany Trangsrud
Prestige Beverage Group
(612) 271-0586
[email protected]

