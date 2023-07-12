Consumer Education and Promotions in Select Markets Call Out Anniversary of the Controlled Substances Act

CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISE Dispensaries , a rapidly growing cannabis retail chain owned by Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or “the Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced the launch of its “Thanks, Dick” campaign, which will roll out across RISE Dispensaries in select markets on July 14th, to ironically “celebrate” Richard Nixon’s signing of the Controlled Substances Act in 1970. The “Thanks, Dick” campaign recognizes the destructive consequences of the Controlled Substances Act, which effectively initiated the War on Drugs and decades of harm on communities of color.

“Nixon’s Controlled Substances Act was an ill-conceived, targeted policy that brought on devastating impacts to individuals and communities for the last 50+ years,” said Green Thumb Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “The ‘Thanks, Dick’ campaign is a way to acknowledge the harmful aspects of cannabis history while advocating for a better future. We hope that this initiative raises awareness about the injustice that continues to exist today, the irony in federal policy, and the ways in which the current administration can right the wrongs of the past.”

The “celebration” will feature a promotion of 19.70% off storewide from July 14th through July 20th at participating RISE Dispensaries in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Virginia. In addition to the promotion, participating RISE Dispensaries will focus on providing consumers with education on the War on Drugs and the state of cannabis today, along with swag giveaways and in-store activations. RISE also encourages consumers to sign its petition in support of cannabis scheduling reform and watch the informational video on its website.

