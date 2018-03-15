Breaking News
Home / Top News /  RISE Education Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Unaudited 2017 Financial Results

 RISE Education Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Unaudited 2017 Financial Results

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

BEIJING, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RISE Education Cayman Ltd (“RISE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:REDU), a leading junior English Language Training (“ELT”) provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues increased by 40.8% year-over-year to RMB 272.2 million (US$ 41.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Gross profit increased by 41.7% year-over-year to RMB 142.8 million (US$ 22.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Net loss was 138.0 million (US$ 21.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, non-GAAP net income1 increased by 403.8% year-over-year to RMB 28.6 million (US$ 4.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 increased by 99.0% year-over-year to RMB 68.1 million (US$ 10.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 25.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 17.7% in the same period of the prior year.
  • Total number of learning centers increased by eleven during the fourth quarter, including three new learning centers as part of the Company’s acquisition of The Edge Learning Centers Limited (“The Edge”), to 270 as of December 31, 2017, comprising 64 self-owned and 206 franchised learning centers.
  • Student enrollment at self-owned learning centers increased by 37.9% year-over-year to 49,894 in full year 2017.
  • Student retention rate at self-owned learning centers remained stable at 70% in both the fourth quarter and full year of 2017.

“We are pleased to have concluded fiscal year 2017 with solid financial and operational performance in the fourth quarter. This reflects our commitment to quality education and to delivering the best English learning experience to our students,” stated Mr. Yiding Sun, Chief Executive Officer of RISE. “In the year 2017, we are delighted that total student enrollment has gone up 37.9% to 49,894, driven by our continuous center expansion. During 2017, we added a net of ten self-owned learning centers and 39 franchised learning centers, bringing the total number of learning centers in our network to 270 at the year’s end. Looking ahead into 2018, we remain committed to our expansion plans in both new centers and teachers, based on market demand, and to closely monitoring the operation of newly opened centers. At the same time, we will continue our unwavering focus on providing uniformly high quality education services across our entire education network. In 2017, we upgraded our Rise Up courseware, extending our service offerings to the entire K-12 student group, covering students aged three to 18, both online and offline. With our leading service quality, our premium branding power, and effective development strategies, we are confident that we will continue to solidify our leading position in the junior ELT market in China.” 

Ms. Chelsea Wang, Chief Financial Officer of RISE, stated, “We are delighted with the financial results that we achieved in the fourth quarter and full year of 2017. Our total revenues increased year-over-year by 40.8% and 36.3% in the fourth quarter and full year of 2017, respectively. These were driven by a 34.4% year-over-year increase in revenues from our educational programs, a 36.7% year-over-year increase in student enrollments, and a high student retention rate, which remained stable at 70% in 2017. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 were RMB 28.6 million and RMB 122.3 million, up by 403.8% and 140.6%, respectively, comparing to the same period of the prior year. In addition, deferred revenue and customer advances increased by 35.2% year-over-year by the end of 2017. These numbers show our confidence that with our constantly improving economies of scale and the efficiency of our network expansion, we are well positioned to capitalize on new opportunities in 2018.”

FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by RMB 78.9 million, or 40.8%, to RMB 272.2 million (US$ 41.8 million) from RMB 193.3 million in the same period of the prior year. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase of RMB 66.7 million in revenues from educational programs.

  • Revenues from educational programs for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 36.4% to RMB 249.7 million (US$ 38.4 million) from RMB 183.0 million in the same period of the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in student enrollment at self-owned learning centers in the fourth quarter. The increase in the Company’s student enrollment was attributable to (i) higher student enrollment at existing learning centers as they matured and achieved a higher retention rate, which was partially driven by the Company’s established brand and growing offerings of reputable products; and (ii) the increase in the number of self-owned learning centers to 64 as of December 31, 2017, from 54 as of December 31, 2016; and (iii) higher course fees due to our annual price increase.
     
  • Franchise revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 69.9% to RMB 17.0 million (US$ 2.6 million) from RMB 10.0 million in the same period of the prior year. This increase was primarily due to an increase in recurring franchise fees from the Company’s existing franchised learning centers, as well as an increase in initial and renewal franchise fees in the fourth quarter of 2017 for franchised learning centers that were either new or renewed their franchise agreements with the Company. The number of franchised learning centers increased to 206 as of December 31, 2017, from 167 as of December 31, 2016.
     
  • Other revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 5.4 million (US$ 0.8 million) compared to RMB 0.2 million in the same period of the prior year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from The Edge, the company acquired in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by RMB 36.9 million, or 39.9%, to RMB 129.3 million (US$ 19.9 million) from RMB 92.5 million in the same period of the prior year, which was primarily due to the increases in rental costs and personnel costs. Rental costs increased as the Company expanded its operations. The increase in personnel costs was primarily attributable to an increase in teaching hours at self-owned learning centers and share-based compensation of RMB 17.1 million (US$ 2.6 million) as a result of the Company’s initial public offering in the fourth quarter 2017.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by RMB 42.0 million, or 41.7%, to RMB 142.8 million (US$ 22.0 million) from RMB 100.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Gross margin increased to 52.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017 from 52.2% in the same period of the prior year. Excluding the impact of share-based compensation included on cost of revenues, non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 159.9 million (US$ 24.6 million) and non-GAAP gross margin was 58.8%.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income / (Loss)

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by RMB 184.6 million, or 211.8%, to RMB 271.7 million (US$ 41.8 million), compared to RMB 87.1 million in the same period of the prior year. Excluding the impact of IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 were RMB 111.6 million (US$ 17.2 million). As a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to 41.0% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 45.1% in the same period of the prior year.

  • Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to RMB 61.7 million (US$ 9.5 million), including RMB 9.0 million (US$ 1.4 million) of share-based compensation, from RMB 44.3 million in the same period of the prior year. As a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased to 19.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017 from 22.9% in the same period of the prior year.
     
  • General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased to RMB 210.0 million (US$ 32.3 million) compared to RMB 42.8 million in the same period of the prior year. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 included RMB 69.2 million (US$ 10.6 million) in share-based compensation and RMB 81.8 million (US$ 12.6 million) in IPO-related expenses and one-off expenses. Excluding IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 59.0 million (US$ 9.1 million), or 21.7% of revenues, decreased from 22.2% in the same period of the prior year.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 128.9 million (US$ 19.8 million) compared to an operating income of RMB 13.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Excluding IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses, and share-based compensation, non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 48.3 million (US$ 7.4 million), increased by 253.6% from RMB 13.7 million in the same period of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 17.7% during the fourth quarter of 2017 from 7.1% in the same period of the prior year.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 11.0 million (US$ 1.7 million) as compared with RMB 5.0 million in the same period of the prior year. The Company drew down a US$ 55.0 million long-term loan facility from CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. on September 12, 2016, and this loan facility was further expanded to US$ 110.0 million in September 2017. The increase in interest expense is caused by a higher loan principal. The Company plans to repay the loan in installments over the next 5 years.

Income / (Loss) before Income Tax Expense

Loss before income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 129.1 million (US$ 19.8 million), as compared with an income before income tax expense of RMB 16.0 million in the same period of the prior year.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 8.9 million (US$ 1.4 million) as compared with RMB 10.3 million in the same period of the prior year.

Net Income / (Loss)

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 138.0 million (US$ 21.2 million) compared to a net income of RMB 5.7 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease of income of RMB 143.7 million was primarily due to incurrence of the Company’s IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP net income excludes IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses, and share-based compensation from net income. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 403.8% year-over-year to RMB 28.6 million (US$ 4.4 million) from RMB 5.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

Non-GAAP net margin expanded to 10.5% during the quarter from 2.9% in the same period of the prior year.

EBITDA is net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 decreased RMB 143.2 million to negative 109.0 million (US$ 16.8 million) from RMB 34.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation from EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2017 increased by 99.0% year-over-year to RMB 68.1 million (US$ 10.5 million) from RMB 34.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 25.0% for the fourth quarter of 2017 from 17.7% in the same period of the prior year.

For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, see “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Net Income / (Loss) per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to RISE was RMB 1.28 (US$ 0.20) for the fourth quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ordinary share attributable to RISE was RMB 0.27 (US$ 0.04) and RMB 0.26 (US$ 0.04), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2017. For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for non-GAAP net income per share, see “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2017 was RMB 19.0 million (US$ 2.9 million), as compared with RMB 37.5 million in the same period of the prior year.

FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues

Total revenues for the full year of 2017 increased by RMB 258.3 million, or 36.3%, to RMB 969.3 million (US$ 149.0 million) from RMB 711.0 million in the full year of 2016. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase of RMB 212.8 million in revenues from educational programs.

  • Revenues from educational programs for the full year of 2017 increased by 34.4% to RMB 831.1 million (US$ 127.7 million) from RMB 618.3 million in the full year of 2016. This increase was primarily due to the same factors that led to the quarterly increase.
     
  • Franchise revenues for the full year of 2017 increased by 57.4% to RMB 100.0 million (US$ 15.4 million) from RMB 63.5 million in the full year of 2016. This increase was primarily due to the same factors that led to the quarterly increase.
     
  • Other revenues for the full year of 2017 increased by 31.0% to RMB 38.2 million (US$ 5.9 million) from RMB 29.1 million in the full year of 2016. The increase was primarily due to the same factors that led to the quarterly increase.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2017 increased by RMB 88.6 million, or 24.4%, to RMB 452.2 million (US$ 69.5 million) from RMB 363.6 million in the full year of 2016, which was primarily due to the increase in rental costs and personnel costs. Rental costs increased as the Company expanded its operations. The increase in personnel costs was primarily attributable to an increase in teaching hours at self-owned learning centers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in amortization expenses related to certain intangible assets acquired as part of the acquisition of the Company’s business by its current holding company in 2013, of which the Company recorded RMB 13.9 million (US$ 2.1 million) for the full year of 2017 compared with RMB 34.2 million for the full year of 2016. In addition, cost of revenues for the full year of 2017 included share-based compensation of RMB 17.1 million (US$ 2.6 million), as a result of the Company’s initial public offering in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the full year of 2017 increased by RMB 169.6 million, or 48.8%, to RMB 517.1 million (US$ 79.5 million) from RMB 347.4 million in the full year of 2016. Gross margin increased to 53.3% for the full year of 2017 from 48.9% in the prior year. The increase in the gross margin was primarily attributable to the improvement in operating efficiencies and the decrease in amortization expenses. Excluding the impact of share-based compensation, non-GAAP gross profit for the full year of 2017 was RMB 534.1 million (US$ 82.1 million), and non-GAAP gross margin was 55.1%.

Operating Expenses and Operating Income / (Loss)

Total operating expenses for the full year of 2017 increased by RMB 241.1 million, or 87.2%, to RMB 517.7 million, compared to RMB 276.6 million in the full year of 2016. Excluding the impact of IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, non-GAAP operating expenses for the full year of 2017 was RMB 348.3 million (US$ 53.5 million). As a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to 35.9% in the full year of 2017 from 38.9% in the same period of the prior year.

  • Selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2017 was RMB 178.0 million (US$ 27.4 million), including RMB 9.0 million (US$ 1.4 million) of share-based compensation, compared with RMB 128.5 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenues, non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased to 17.4% in the full year of 2017 from 18.1% in the full year of 2016.
     
  • General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2017 increased to RMB 339.7 million (US$ 52.2 million) from RMB 148.1 million in the same period of the prior year. General and administrative expenses for the full year of 2017 included RMB 69.2 million (US$ 10.6 million) in share-based compensation and RMB 91.1 million (US$ 14.0 million) in IPO-related expenses and one-off expenses. Excluding IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses for the full year of 2017 was RMB 179.4 million (US$ 27.6 million), or 18.5% of total revenue, decreased from 20.8% in the full year of 2016.

Operating loss for the full year of 2017 was RMB 0.6 million (US$ 0.1 million), compared with RMB 70.8 million operating income in the same period of the prior year. Excluding IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, non-GAAP operating income for the full year of 2017 was RMB 185.8 million (US$ 28.6 million), increased 162.3% from the full year of 2016.

Interest Expense

Interest expense for the full year of 2017 was RMB 26.6 million (US$ 4.1 million), as compared with RMB 6.1 million in the same period of the prior year. The Company drew down a US$55 million long-term loan facility from CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. on September 12, 2016 and this loan facility was further expanded to US$110.0 million in September 2017. The increase in interest expense is mainly caused by the longer interest period and to a lesser extent by the higher loan principal. The Company plans to repay the loan by installments over the next 5 years.

Income / (Loss) before Income Tax Expense

Loss before income tax expense for the full year of 2017 was RMB 0.7 million (US$ 0.1 million) as compared with an income before income tax expense of RMB 83.0 million in the prior year.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the full year of 2017 was RMB 52.9 million (US$ 8.1 million), as compared with RMB 32.2 million in the prior year.

Net Income / (Loss)

Net loss for the full year of 2017 was 53.6 million (US$ 8.2 million), compared with a net income of RMB 50.8 million in the full year of 2016. The decrease of RMB 104.4 million was primarily due to the incurrence of the Company’s IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses, and share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP net income for the full year of 2017 increased by 140.6% year-over-year to RMB 122.3 million (US$ 18.8 million) from RMB 50.8 million in the full year of 2016.

EBITDA for the full year of 2017 decreased RMB 86.2 million to RMB 56.1 million (US$ 8.6 million) from RMB 142.3 million in the prior year primarily due to the incurrence of IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses, and share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2017 increased by 70.4% year-over-year to RMB 242.5 million (US$ 37.3 million) from RMB 142.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 25.0% for the full year of 2017 from 20.0% in the prior year.

For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of non-GAAP net income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, see “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Net Income / (Loss) per Ordinary Share

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to RISE was RMB 0.47 (US$ 0.07) for the full year of 2017. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ordinary share attributable to RISE was RMB 1.26 (US$ 0.19) and RMB 1.22 (US$ 0.19) respectively, for the full year of 2017. For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for non-GAAP net income per share, see “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities for full year 2017 was RMB 349.5 million (US$ 53.7 million), as compared with RMB 240.1 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2017, the Company had combined cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB 1,084.9 million (US$ 166.7 million), as compared with RMB 656.7 million as of December 31, 2016.

Deferred revenue and customer advances was RMB 812.8 million (US$ 124.9 million) as of December 31, 2017, representing an increase of 35.2% from RMB 601.3 million as of December 31, 2016, primarily due to the increase in pre-paid tuition and fees from growing student enrollment, which was partially offset by recognized revenue as courses were delivered. Deferred revenue and customer advances mainly consisted of upfront tuition fee payments from students and initial franchise fees from the Company’s franchise partners.

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of 2018, the Company expects its total revenues to be in the range between RMB 255 million and RMB 265 million, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 21% to 26%. This forecast reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

RISE Education will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (or Friday, March 16, 2018 at 8:00 am Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:                       +1-845-675-0437
International:                       +65-6713-5090
China Domestic:                  400-6208-038
Hong Kong:                          +852-3018-6771
Conference ID:                    #5746789

The replay will be accessible through March 23, 2018 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:                       +1-646-254-3697
International:                       +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:                    #5746789

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.risecenter.com/.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB 6.5063 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2017 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement RISE’s financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, which are adjusted from results based on U.S. GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in the table at the end of this earnings release titled “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results,” which provides more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, provides us with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain transaction-related expenses that do not reflect the ordinary operating expenses of our operations and share-based compensation. These expenses include (i) expenses relating to our IPO, which are expenses that we paid on behalf of our largest shareholder for selling a portion of its shares during the IPO and which we cannot capitalize; (ii) one-off expenses for terminating the consulting agreement between us and an affiliate of our largest shareholder as a result of the IPO and for other non-recurring professional expenses; and (iii) share-based compensation, including all share-based compensation that vested during the fourth quarter as a result of the IPO.

Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income provide us with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain transaction-related expenses that do not reflect the ordinary EBITDA and net income of our operations.

We use non-GAAP operating expenses, including non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses and non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income to evaluate our period-over-period operating performance because our management believes these provide a more comparable measure of our continuing business as it adjusts for transaction-related expenses that are not reflective of the normal earnings of our business. These measures may be useful to an investor in evaluating the underlying operating performance of our business, and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company’s continuing operations and prospects for the future.

Non-GAAP financial information should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

About RISE Education

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training (“ELT”) provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the “subject-based learning” philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. The Company’s highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit http://en.risecenter.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including the statements relating to the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, management’s quotations and the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about RISE and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to its ability to attract new students and retain existing students, its ability to maintain or enhance its brand, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to execute its growth strategy, its ability to introduce new products or enhance existing products, its ability to obtain required licenses, permits, filings or registrations, its ability to grow or operate or effectively monitor its franchise business, quarterly variations in its operating results caused by factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on the sales of insurance products. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and RISE undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although RISE believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by RISE is included in RISE’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form F-1 filed in connection with its initial public offering.

Investor Relations Contact

RISE Education
Email: [email protected]

ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Tel: (+1) 347-436-8371
Email: [email protected]

______________________________
1  Non-GAAP net income excludes IPO-related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, from net income. For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for each of non-GAAP net income, see “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”
2  Adjusted EBITDA excludes expenses relating to the Company’s IPO related expenses, one-off expenses and share-based compensation, from EBITDA. For details on the calculation of and reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures for adjusted EBITDA, see “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”

 
RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
　 As of
　 December 31 　 December 31 　 December 31
　 2016  　 2017  　 2017 
　 RMB 　 RMB 　 USD
ASSETS 　 　 　 　 　
Current assets: 　 　 　 　 　
Cash and cash equivalents 639,999   　 1,055,982   　 162,301  
Restricted cash 16,689   　 28,913   　 4,444  
Accounts receivable, net   –    　 2,470   　 380  
Amounts due from a related party   –    　 6,604   　 1,015  
Inventories 5,533   　 7,905   　 1,215  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,517   　 40,571   　 6,236  
Total current assets 707,738   　 1,142,445   　 175,591  
Property and equipment, net 75,673   　 100,177   　 15,397  
Intangible assets, net 225,951   　 200,615   　 30,834  
Goodwill 461,686   　 475,732   　 73,119  
Deferred tax assets 4,087   　 2,404   　 369  
Other non-current assets 25,163   　 34,965   　 5,374  
Total assets 1,500,298   　 1,956,338   　 300,684  
　 　 　 　 　 　
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’EQUITY 　 　 　 　 　
Current liabilities: 　 　 　 　 　
Current portion of long-term loan 38,186   　   –    　   –   
Accounts payable 4,068   　 6,041   　 928  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 96,158   　 191,099   　 29,372  
Deferred revenue and customer advances 601,324   　 812,821   　 124,928  
Income taxes payable 23,630   　 20,739   　 3,188  
Total current liabilities 763,366   　 1,030,700   　 158,416  
Long-term loan 333,102   　 623,439   　 95,821  
Deferred tax liabilities 3,070   　 3,785   　 582  
Other non-current liabilities 2,333   　 2,682   　 412  
Total liabilities 1,101,871   　 1,660,606   　 255,231  
　 　 　 　 　 　
Shareholders’ equity: 　 　 　 　 　
Ordinary shares 6,120   　 6,782   　 1,042  
Additional paid-in capital 452,369   　 532,474   　 81,840  
Statutory reserves 32,511   　 46,366   　 7,126  
Accumulated deficit (134,264 ) 　 (315,531 ) 　 (48,496 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 50,464   　 40,040   　 6,154  
Total Rise Education Cayman Ltd shareholders’ equity 407,200   　 310,131   　 47,666  
Non-controlling interests (8,773 ) 　 (14,399 ) 　 (2,213 )
Total equity 398,427   　 295,732   　 45,453  
Total liabilities, non-controlling interests and shareholders’ equity 1,500,298   　 1,956,338   　 300,684  
 

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
　 　 Three Months Ended December 31, 　 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
　 　 2016  　 2017  　 2017  　 2016  　 2017  　 2017 
　 　 RMB 　 RMB 　 USD 　 RMB 　 RMB 　 USD
Revenues 　 193,251   　 272,157   　 41,830   　 710,993   　 969,275   　 148,975  
Educational programs 　 183,036   　 249,747   　 38,385   　 618,326   　 831,106   　 127,739  
Franchise revenues 　 10,020   　 17,028   　 2,617   　 63,532   　 100,013   　 15,372  
Others 　 195   　 5,382   　 828   　 29,135   　 38,156   　 5,864  
Cost of revenues 　 (92,451 ) 　 (129,320 ) 　 (19,876 ) 　 (363,579 ) 　 (452,220 ) 　 (69,505 )
Gross profit 　 100,800   　 142,837   　 21,954   　 347,414   　 517,055   　 79,470  
Selling and marketing expenses 　 (44,310 ) 　 (61,702 ) 　 (9,483 ) 　 (128,475 ) 　 (177,993 ) 　 (27,357 )
General and administrative expenses 　 (42,835 ) 　 (210,000 ) 　 (32,277 ) 　 (148,093 ) 　 (339,690 ) 　 (52,209 )
Operating income / (loss) 　 13,655   　 (128,865 ) 　 (19,806 ) 　 70,846   　 (628 ) 　 (96 )
Interest income 　 4,416   　 3,947   　 607   　 16,622   　 19,559   　 3,006  
Interest expense 　 (5,035 ) 　 (10,967 ) 　 (1,686 ) 　 (6,073 ) 　 (26,589 ) 　 (4,087 )
Foreign currency exchange (loss)/income 　 (1,367 ) 　 208   　 32   　 (2,741 ) 　 388   　 60  
Other income, net 　 4,352   　 6,617   　 1,017   　 4,391   　 6,594   　 1,013  
Income / (loss) before income tax expense 　 16,021   　 (129,060 ) 　 (19,836 ) 　 83,045   　 (676 ) 　 (104 )
Income tax expense 　 (10,340 ) 　 (8,932 ) 　 (1,373 ) 　 (32,202 ) 　 (52,924 ) 　 (8,134 )
Net income / (loss) 　 5,681   　 (137,992 ) 　 (21,209 ) 　 50,843   　 (53,600 ) 　 (8,238 )
Add: net loss / (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 　 1,963   　 (4 ) 　 (1 ) 　 3,080   　 5,626   　 865  
Net income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd 　 7,644   　 (137,996 ) 　 (21,210 ) 　 53,923   　 (47,974 ) 　 (7,373 )
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Net income / (loss) per ordinary share: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Basic and diluted 　 0.08   　 (1.28 ) 　 (0.20 ) 　 0.54   　 (0.47 ) 　 (0.07 )
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Net  income / (loss) per ADS: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Basic and diluted 　 0.15   　 (2.57 ) 　 (0.39 ) 　 1.08   　 (0.94 ) 　 (0.14 )
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Shares used in net  income / (loss) per ordinary share computation: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Basic and diluted 　 100,000,000   　 107,500,000   　 107,500,000   　 100,000,000   　 101,890,411   　 101,890,411  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Shares used in net  income / (loss) per ADS computation: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Basic and diluted 　 50,000,000   　 53,750,000   　 53,750,000   　 50,000,000   　 50,945,205   　 50,945,205  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Net income / (loss) 　 5,681   　 (137,992 ) 　 (21,209 ) 　 50,843   　 (53,600 ) 　 (8,238 )
Other comprehensive  income / (loss), net of tax of nil: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Foreign currency translation adjustments 　 6,062   　 1,663   　 256   　 22,275   　 (10,424 ) 　 (1,602 )
Other comprehensive  income / (loss) 　 6,062   　 1,663   　 256   　 22,275   　 (10,424 ) 　 (1,602 )
Comprehensive  income / (loss) 　 11,743   　 (136,329 ) 　 (20,953 ) 　 73,118   　 (64,024 ) 　 (9,840 )
Add: comprehensive loss / (income) attributable to non-controlling interests 　 1,963   　 (4 ) 　 (1 ) 　 3,080   　 5,626   　 865  
Comprehensive  income / (loss) attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd 　 13,706   　 (136,333 ) 　 (20,954 ) 　 76,198   　 (58,398 ) 　 (8,975 )
 

RISE EDUCATION CAYMAN LTD
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands, except share data and per share data)
                         
　 　 Three Months Ended December 31, 　 Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2016   2017    2017    2016   2017    2017 
　 　 RMB 　 RMB 　 USD 　 RMB 　 RMB 　 USD
Net income / (loss)   5,681 　 (137,992 ) 　 (21,209 ) 　 50,843 　 (53,600 ) 　 (8,238 )
SBC 　   –  　 95,307   　 14,648   　   –  　 95,307   　 14,648  
IPO related expenses     –    47,690     7,330       –    52,907     8,132  
One-off expenses 　   –  　 34,150   　 5,248   　   –  　 38,232   　 5,876  
Income tax expense     –    (10,532 )   (1,619 )     –    (10,532 )   (1,619 )
Non-GAAP net income 　 5,681 　 28,623   　 4,398   　 50,843 　 122,314   　 18,799  
Add: net loss / (income) attributable to non-controlling interests   1,963 　 (4 ) 　 (1 ) 　 3,080 　 5,626   　 865  
Non-GAAP net income attributable to RISE Education Cayman Ltd 　 7,644 　 28,619   　 4,397   　 53,923 　 127,940   　 19,664  
    　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Net income / (loss) 　 5,681 　 (137,992 ) 　 (21,209 ) 　 50,843 　 (53,600 ) 　 (8,238 )
Add: Depreciation   8,725   7,614     1,170     29,634   29,246     4,495  
Add: Amortization 　 8,857 　 5,379   　 827   　 40,188 　 20,465   　 3,145  
Add: Interest expense   5,035   10,967     1,686     6,073   26,588     4,087  
Add: Income tax expense 　 10,340 　 8,932   　 1,373   　 32,202 　 52,924   　 8,134  
Less: Interest income   4,416   3,947     607     16,622   19,559     3,006  
EBITDA 　 34,222 　 (109,047 ) 　 (16,760 ) 　 142,318 　 56,064   　 8,617  
SBC     –  　   95,307   　   14,648       –  　   95,307   　   14,648  
IPO related expenses 　   –  　   47,690   　   7,330   　   –  　   52,907   　   8,132  
One-off expenses     –  　   34,150   　   5,248       –  　   38,232   　   5,876  
Adjusted EBITDA 　 34,222 　 68,100   　 10,466   　 142,318 　 242,510   　 37,273  
    　   　   　   　   　   　
Cost of revenues 　 92,451 　 129,320   　 19,876   　 363,579 　 452,220   　 69,505  
Personnel costs 　 36,887 　 60,298   　 9,268   　 131,598 　 176,995   　 27,204  
Rental costs 　 30,411 　 36,913   　 5,673   　 109,692 　 146,678   　 22,544  
Others   25,153 　 32,109   　 4,935   　 122,289 　 128,547   　 19,757  
Less: SBC 　   –  　 17,063   　 2,623   　   –  　 17,063   　 2,623  
Non-GAAP cost of revenues   92,451 　 112,257   　 17,253   　 363,579 　 435,157   　 66,882  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Selling and marketing expenses   44,310   61,702     9,483     128,475   177,993     27,357  
Less: SBC 　   –  　 9,045   　 1,390   　   –  　 9,045   　 1,390  
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses   44,310 　 52,657   　 8,093   　 128,475 　 168,948   　 25,967  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
General and administrative expenses   42,835   210,000     32,277     148,093   339,690     52,209  
Less: SBC 　   –  　 69,199   　 10,636   　   –  　 69,199   　 10,636  
Less: IPO related expenses     –    47,690     7,330       –    52,907     8,132  
Less: One-off expenses 　   –  　 34,150   　 5,249   　   –  　 38,232   　 5,876  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses   42,835 　 58,961   　 9,062   　 148,093 　 179,352   　 27,565  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Gross Profit   100,800 　 142,837   　 21,954   　 347,414 　 517,055   　 79,470  
Add: SBC included in cost of revenues 　   –  　 17,063   　 2,623   　   –  　 17,063   　 2,623  
Non-GAAP gross profit   100,800 　 159,900   　 24,577   　 347,414 　 534,118   　 82,093  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses   44,310   52,657     8,093     128,475   168,948     25,967  
Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses 　 42,835 　 58,961   　 9,062   　 148,093 　 179,352   　 27,565  
Non-GAAP operating expense   87,145 　 111,618   　 17,155   　 276,568 　 348,300   　 53,532  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Non-GAAP operating income   13,655 　 48,282   　 7,422   　 70,846 　 185,818   　 28,561  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Non-GAAP income per ordinary share:                        
Basic 　   0.08 　   0.27   　   0.04   　   0.54 　   1.26   　   0.19  
Diluted     0.08     0.26       0.04       0.54     1.22       0.19  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Non-GAAP income per ADS:                        
Basic 　   0.15 　   0.53   　   0.08   　   1.08 　   2.51   　   0.39  
Diluted     0.15     0.51       0.08       1.08     2.45       0.38  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Shares used in net income per ordinary share computation:                        
Basic 　 100,000,000 　 107,500,000   　 107,500,000   　 100,000,000 　 101,890,411   　 101,890,411  
Diluted   100,000,000   111,735,979     111,735,979     100,000,000   104,451,436     104,451,436  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Shares used in net income per ADS computation:   　   　   　   　   　   　
Basic 　 50,000,000 　 53,750,000   　 53,750,000   　 50,000,000 　 50,945,205   　 50,945,205  
Diluted   50,000,000   55,867,989     55,867,989     50,000,000   52,225,718     52,225,718  

 

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.