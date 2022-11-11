East Asia holds around 4.7% of the total Tortilla revenue share. US Tortilla Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.9% over the next ten years. The major players involved in the Tortilla market are Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, General Mills, Aranda’s, Tortilla Company Inc., Ole Mexican Foods Inc., Easy Foods Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Tortilla Market stands at US$ 26.39 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 37.02 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2022 and 2032.

Tortilla could be referred to as an unleavened, thin flatbread generally used in Mexican cuisine for making enchiladas, burritos, and tacos. The tortillas that are manufactured from wheat or corn are looked upon as being rich in minerals, vitamins, and protein. They have also turned out to be a staple food as far as Hispanic community is concerned. Demand for tortilla is growing in developing as well as developed nations due to the nutritional advantages and rising concern about being health-conscious.

An interesting part is that tortillas are acting as a good replacement to white sandwich bread in several regions of the world, as they contain ingredients that are a healthy alternative to bread (bread constitutes refined flour, which does not go well with the gut).

Corn is high in proteins, thereby helping in lowering risk of the ailments caused due to deficiency of proteins. Tortilla chips are holding the largest market share. Though they are made out of yellow corn, red, blue, or white maize could also be used to make them. Certain participants use monosodium glutamate, food coloring, sugar, and wheat for making tortilla.

Tortilla works well even without any sort of preservatives. This renders it an ideal product in terms of transportation as well.

At the same time, the fact that low-income countries are hesitant regarding usage of tortilla can’t be ignored. Multinational cuisines are yet to make an entry to these regions. The issue that prevails is that these economies are onto making the two ends meet. These priorities actually compel them to view incorporation of tortilla as a lop-sided priority. Also, the social media channels over here are not so active to the extent of apprising the population about trying out something new with respect to foodstuff. Awareness campaigns need to be organized to find tortilla well in the new arena.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Tortilla Market’. It has its team of analysts and consultants to conduct this extensive research. Both – macros and micros have been worked upon.

Key Takeaways from Tortilla Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the ever-increasing Latin and Hispanic population all across the US. It is a known fact that tortilla is inevitable in case of Mexican dishes. The US food trucks are more into using taco seeds. Food bloggers are adding to the awareness about consumption of taco shells.

LATAM is dominated by Brazil with Argentina coming in second. The consumers’ buying behavior is strongly influenced by social media in these regions.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, India is expected to grow at the fastest rate with the youth opting for fast-made food items. Plus, India is witnessing growth in cross-cultural cuisine consumption.

Competitive Landscape

Old El Paso (one of the brands of General Mills), does produce a chain of gourmet taco shell products popular all across the US.

Frito-Lay, in July 2022, planned investment worth ~US$ 200 Mn for manufacturing snacks.

B&G Foods, Inc., in 2020, did raise brand line-up with cauliflower-infused taco shells, flour tortillas, and trio comprising street taco-inspired sauces.

“The basic advantage that tortillas could be taken uncooked as well as cooked is expected to work wonders for tortilla market”, says and analyst from Future Market Insights.

What is the report revolving around?

The research study is based on product type (Toastadas, Taco shells, Corn Tortilla, Flour Tortilla, and Tortilla Chips), by source (corn and wheat), by processing type (fresh and frozen), by distribution channel (online, offline, supermarkets, convenience stores, and others).

With negligible fats used in preparing tortilla, the global tortilla market is likely to grow on a splendid count going forward.

Market Segments Covered in Tortilla Industry Analysis

Product Type:

Tostadas

Taco Shells

Corn Tortilla

Flour Tortilla

Tortilla Chips

Source:

Corn

Wheat

Processing Type:

Fresh

Frozen

Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Tortilla Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for short term (2022-2026) and Long Term (2027-2032)

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario

3. Market Background

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunity

3.4. Market Trends By Region

3.5. Product Launches

3.6. Product Claims & Nutritional Information Scan by Buyers

3.7. Macro-Economic Factors

3.8. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

3.9. Consumers Survey Analysis

4. Key Regulations

4.1. Distribution Channel & Labelling Regulations

4.2. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

4.3. Import/Export Policies

