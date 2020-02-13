A jump in the number of new cases of coronavirus in China reflects a “broader definition” of a case of infection, World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Organisers of cancelled mobile conference play down compensation chances - February 13, 2020
- Japan coronavirus ship ordeal to end earlier, as Tokyo taxi driver tests positive - February 13, 2020
- Rise in new coronavirus cases in China reflects ‘broader definition’ of infection: WHO - February 13, 2020