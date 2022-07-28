Rise in number of cases of strokes and advancement in healthcare infrastructure to offer an Absolute Opportunity of US $ 239.5 Million during forecast period (2022-2032)

Increased adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technological advancements is expected to boost the growth of the market by 8.9% CAGR during forecast period.

United States, Rockville MD, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global stroke post processing software market is currently valued at US $ 178 Million. This is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period and is expected to reach a market value of US $ 417.53 Million by 2032.

As per world stroke organization, from 1990 to 2019, the number of cases of stroke has increased substantially, and moreover, estimated cost of stroke globally is over US $ 721 Billon. Higher costs associated with treatment of strokes is expected to provide growth opportunities for software manufacturers in the industry.

The need for early detection and cure of stroke has boosted the adoption of artificial intelligence in stroke care market. This technology has proved to be effective in identifying candidates and is expected to boost the growth of the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7133

During the Covid-19 pandemic, growth of the market slowed down as the bulk of all hospital-based treatments were focused on coronavirus infected patients. But now again the need for stroke processing software has increased.

Increasing global burden of strokes is providing growth opportunities as importance of providing advanced stroke care treatment and management has enhanced in last few years.

In addition to this, governments and health care organizations in various countries across the globe have been investing in stroke management. This has led to rise in deployment of stroke post processing software in various healthcare settings.

Key Takeaways:

North America has dominated the market and it has occupied around 47% of the market share of the global market. In the meanwhile, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rapid growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

By installation method, desktop-mounted stroke post processing software is likely to occupy 62% of the market revenue in 2022. Moreover, mobile and tablet based software is gaining traction and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% through 2032.

By end user, hospitals and clinics are expected to occupy around 75% of the market share. Rapid number of stroke post processing software is adopted in hospitals and clinics.

Growth Drivers:

Ischemic strokes are expected to generate maximum revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this is expected to occupy a share of 83% of the global market. A rapid episode of brain damage due to disruption in blood supply is pushing patients to seek medical help. These factors ultimately act as drivers for the market growth.

Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning is also expected to push service providers to focus on advanced software’s. Moreover, market is expected to witness 2.3X growth during forecast period.

High degree of imaging accuracy is attributed as the growth driver for the market.

Restraints:

Covid-19 pandemic had acted as a barrier to the growth of the market as most of the hospital-based treatments were more focused towards curing coronavirus infected patients.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Stroke Post Processing Software Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7133

Competitive Landscape:

The market for stroke post processing software is highly consolidated, with the presence of very few players. Many of these key players are investing in research & development and providing growth opportunities. For instance:

In 2020, Stroke International Tho General Hospital partnered with Siemens Healthineers to a new system (Magnetom Lumina 3T MRI system). This system helps to detect tumors and also helps in scanning procedures.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric Company

Brainomix Limited

iSchemaView

Viz.ai Inc.

Segmentation of Stroke Post Processing Software Industry Research

By Installation Desktop-based Stroke Post Processing Software Mobile Phones & Tablet-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Modality CT Scan-based Stroke Post Processing Software MRI-based Stroke Post Processing Software

By Software Type Stroke Post Processing Software for Ischemic Stroke Stroke Post Processing Software for Hemorrhagic Stroke Stroke Post Processing Software for Other Diseases

By End Use Stroke Post Processing Software for Hospitals & Clinics Stroke Post Processing Software for Specialty Centers & Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Stroke Post Processing Software Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by Installation (Desktop-based, Mobile Phones & Tablet-based), by Modality (CT Scan-based, MRI-based), by Software Type (Ischemic Stroke, Hemorrhagic Stroke), by End Use & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the healthcare sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global healthcare industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR’s Coverage on the Healthcare Domain-

Fibrosarcoma Market – Fibrosarcoma Market Analysis by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce), by End-User, by Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

Intraoperative MRI Equipment Market – Thereafter, the production of intraoperative MRI equipment has gained traction across the globe. Medical device manufacturers are focusing on improving the efficiency of intraoperative MRI equipment for localization during surgery.

Fetal and Neonatal Heart Monitor Market – Preterm birth is one of the most prevalent cause of stillbirths, or fetal mortality, and neonatal morbidity & mortality. In the U.S. alone, premature births account for nearly 10% of the newborn babies annually.

Wound Irrigation Solution Market – The increasing demand for advanced wound care products, such as wetting agents and antiseptics owing to the growing number of chronic wounds, is expected to boost the demand for wound irrigation solution worldwide.

Kidney Stone Management Devices Market – Seamless and safe removal of large kidney stones continues to be a focus area for healthcare providers. The evolving demand has catalyzed the initiatives taken by medical device manufacturers to launch innovative equipment in the market.

Histopathology Testing Equipment Market – The histopathology testing equipment market is no exception, wherein top five companies involved in the development of histopathology testing equipment account for a significant share of the overall market revenue.

Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market – Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Research by Test Type (Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization (FISH) Tests, Comparative Genomic Hybridization (CGH) Tests, Immunohistochemical (IHC) Tests), By End User, By Region – Global Forecast 2018-2028

Dyslipidemia Therapeutics Market – Co-promotion of dyslipidemia therapeutic drugs with local or regional players, aggressive marketing, new product launches, and high investments in research and development of novel drugs are the go-to strategies being employed by leading dyslipidemia therapeutics market players to expand their global footprint.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158