Rise in U.S. inflation puts spotlight on Fed’s Powell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in January as Americans paid more for gasoline, rental accommodation and healthcare, raising pressure on new Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell to prevent a possible overheating of the economy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Florida sheriff’s office responding to reports of shooter at school - February 14, 2018
- What inflation? Facebook and Amazon drive Wall St rally - February 14, 2018
- More Israelis believe police than Netanyahu, polls show - February 14, 2018