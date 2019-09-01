Rise of populists in Europe resembles eve of WW2, warns London mayor

Europe is starting to resemble the situation on the eve of World War Two, with leaders using divisive language to win popularity and spreading hatred against minorities, London Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Sunday.
