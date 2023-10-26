The growing demand for energy-efficient commercial and public infrastructure solutions has increased demand for aluminum curtain walls. As a result, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9.3%, with global revenue reaching US$ 103,204.5 Million by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The aluminum curtain wall market size is projected to surpass US$ 42,300.0 million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 103,204.5 million by 2033. The aluminum curtain wall market share is expected to rise at a significant CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Incorporating smart technology, such as sensors and controls, into curtain wall systems is a significant development. These systems give real-time data on environmental conditions and building performance, improving operating efficiency and building performance.

By embracing smart and connected building solutions, businesses can improve building operations, cut expenses, and deliver a safer, more comfortable experience for occupants and renters. This tendency corresponds to the increased need for data-driven and intelligent building management approaches.

In curtain wall architecture, the adoption of parametric design tools and algorithms is gaining popularity. These technologies enable architects and designers to develop complex, mathematically-driven designs that maximize performance, sustainability, and beauty. This trend provides a competitive advantage for organizations by allowing them to provide sophisticated and inventive designs that fit with increasing architectural demands.

The aluminum curtain wall sector is being transformed by digital technology and automation. Building Information Modeling (BIM) and automated fabrication and installation procedures are being used by businesses to improve precision and efficiency. This tendency shortens project schedules, eliminates mistakes, and improves cost management, increasing profitability.

Businesses are looking for aluminum curtain wall systems that can resist harsh weather conditions as extreme weather events become more common. Weatherproofing and resilience elements are becoming more important, particularly in high-risk areas. Buildings’ long-term durability and safety are critical for mitigating hazards and protecting company assets.

Key Takeaways from the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report:

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 31,299.2 million.

The market size expanded at a 7.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2022.

In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 42,300.0 million.

The market in Canada will rise at a 7.7% CAGR through 2033

The market size in Germany will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through 2033.

The market share in India will increase at a 4.3% CAGR through 2033.

The commercial space application segment captured 76.8% of shares in 2023.

The unitized systems captured 58.0% of shares in 2023.

“The aluminum curtain wall market is passing through an influential shift, fueled by technical developments, the expanding environmental agenda, and an ever-increasing demand for modern and visually appealing architectural solutions. The market is prepared to reveal new paths of growth and innovation, focusing on efficiency, aesthetics, and responsible environmental stewardship, opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Players in the Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market

Alumil Aluminium Industry S.A.

GUTMANN AG

Hansen Group Ltd.

Permasteelisa Group

Kawneer (Arconic)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

YKK AP America

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope

Schüco International

Reynaers Aluminium

View Inc.

EFCO Corporation

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

In May 2023, ClearVue Technologies Limited, a smart building materials company, launched its improved product design for the ClearVue PV solar vision glass integrated glazing unit, or IGU. Concurrently, the Company showcased its new integrated Solar Façade Solutions.

In June 2022, Kawneer Aluminum, a leading architectural producer, introduced a revolutionary aluminum façade system meant to exceed sustainability criteria. The recently designed aluminum façade technology is highly recyclable and long-lasting.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Segmentation

By Type:

Stick-built

Semi-unitized

Unitized

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

