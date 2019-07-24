Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing to Bolster the Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market – TMR

Global Runtime Application Self-Protection Market: Advent of Cloud Computing and Virtualization to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities, Says TMR

Albany, New York, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The emergence of cloud computing is majorly driving the growth of global runtime application self-protection market says a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Experts at the TMR also suggest that the presence of various vendors of runtime applications of self-protection solutions in the market is also fueling the growth of market. Transparency Market Research’s report offers an in-depth analysis of the market and provides actionable insight for the players dealing in the runtime application self-protection market.

The Market to Experience 32.40% CAGR Growth in the Forecast Period

According to Transparency Market Research report, the global runtime application self-protection market is expected to experience a robust growth of 32.40% CAGR during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

The market is also expected to reach to the valuation of US$3.13 bn by the end of the forecast period. The global runtime application self-protection market was evaluated at approximately US$0.25 bn in 2016.

Looking at the growth ratio, the market is expected to offer remarkable opportunities to the players. Leveraging these opportunities, the players can have a sustainable future in the global runtime application self-protection market.

Request a PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=40277

Solution Segment Under Component Category to Dominate the Market

The global runtime application self-protection market is categorized on the basis of deployment, component, and industry vertical. Out of these categories, the solution sector under component division is expected to dominate the market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the rising adoption of various technologies by several vendors across the globe. Moreover, the growing demand for various commercial and domestic solutions across the globe is yet again expected to drive the growth of the segment in global runtime application self-protection market.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=40277

North America is Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast

Geographically, global runtime application self-protection market has its presence in various regions across the globe. Among all the regions, North America is expected to show maximum potential during the forecast period. The growth of the region is attributed to growing technological advancements in order to protect valuable data from various malicious attacks. It is noticeable that the region has been the victim of attacks such as distributed denial-of-services (DDoS) and SQL injections in the past. Owing to such attacks, the demand for runtime application self-protection solutions has exponentially raised in North American market.

Ask for a Report Discount – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=40277

New Entrants to Intensify the Competition in the Market

Global runtime application self-protection market has a highly fragmented landscape, says the report. It also states that the influx of various new entrants is likely to intensify the competition in the market. In order to have a sustainable future in the market, the player are adopting strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategies are allowing new players to have the necessary resources in order to compete against giants of the global runtime application self-protection market during the forecast period.

Whereas, the established players of the market are investing heavily in research and development activities. These activities are allowing the players to offer real-time innovative solutions to their customers. This as a result is allowing the veterans of the runtime application self-protection market to retain their existing customers and attract new businesses and is helping them to grow substantially in the forecast of 2017 to 2025. The strategies are also providing much needed competitive edge to the players in order to help them to maintain their dominance global runtime application self-protection market.

Some of the prominent players of global runtime application self-protection market are Arxan Technologies Inc., Contrast Security Inc., Veracode, Micro Focus International plc, VASCO Data Security International Inc., and Signal Sciences.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=40277

Stringent Regulatory Policies to Fuel the Growth of the Market

Cloud computing is the latest trend that is emerging IT and Telecom industry these days. The trends of virtualization has brought various security challenges for the business. These challenges are the prime reason that are promoting the growth of global runtime application self-protection market during the projected time frame.

Moreover, the demand to secure critical data in industry such as research and defense is another reason that is propelling the growth of the market. Benefits like non-human involvement in dealing with security threats and enhancing the life-cycle of the application are some of the other factors that are supporting the growth of global runtime application self-protection market during the forecast period.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled, “Runtime Application Self-Protection Market (Component – Solutions (Web Applications, Mobile Applications, Others) and Services (Professional Services and Managed Services); Deployment – (On-premise and Cloud); Industry Vertical – (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

The global runtime application self-protection market is segmented on the basis of:

Component Solution Web applications Mobile applications Others Services Professional Services Managed Services

Deployment On-premises Cloud

Industry Vertical BFSI IT and Telecommunications Government and Defense Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Healthcare Retail Others

Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse More IT & Telecom Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Application Analytics Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/application-analytics-market.html

Application Enablement Services Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/application-enablement-services-market.html

Application Infrastructure Technologies Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/application-infrastructure-technologies-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.”

Contact Us