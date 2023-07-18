According to a recent study by Future Market Insights, the increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in the automotive, aerospace, and electronics sectors is fueling the adoption of plastic compounds. This demand is driven by the need for advanced materials that enhance efficiency and performance. Furthermore, the study mentions that the global plastic compounding market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% by 2033.

By the end of 2023, the global plastic compounding market is anticipated to have a market value of US$ 69.919 billion, with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the plastic compounding industry will be worth roughly US$ 155.196 billion.

Increasing Popularity of High-Performance Materials in the Market

In several sectors, including the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries, there is an increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials. Compounds made of plastic are perfect for replacing conventional materials like metal since they are light and have great mechanical and thermal qualities.

Growing Role of Plastic Compounds in Automotive Manufacturing

Due to the demand for lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency and lower emissions, the automotive sector consumes a substantial amount of plastic compounds. Numerous car parts utilize plastic compounds, including bumpers, external trim, interior trim, and under-the-hood applications. This is a major factor boosting the plastic compounding market trends.

Greater Understanding and Use of Plastic Waste Management

Strict laws and programs for managing plastic trash have been implemented due to growing awareness of plastic pollution and its environmental effects. The preference for recyclable or biodegradable plastic compounds surges plastic compounding.

Transitioning to Sustainable Materials in Compounding

The increased demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable materials may restrain the expansion of conventional plastic compounding. Alternatives like bioplastics, bio-based polymers, and recycled materials are being sought after by consumers and businesses more frequently.

Unstable Economic Conditions and the Challenges Faced by the Plastic Compounding Industry

Economic downturns or unstable economic conditions can impact the market and the general plastic demand. The plastic compounding market dynamics can be affected by declining industrial output, consumer expenditure, and changes in currency exchange rates.

Regional Outlook in Plastic Compounding Market

The plastic compounding market is anticipated to expand steadily in several places across the globe. Due to the region’s fast industrialization and urbanization, particularly in China and India, the market is expected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific.

The region’s expanding construction and automotive industries are boosting plastic compounding demand. Due to the growing usage of plastic compounds in packaging, consumer products, and the electrical and electronics industries, North America and Europe are expected to experience significant growth.

Due to the expansion of the manufacturing sector and the development of infrastructure, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are anticipated to have growth prospects. With regional variances in demand and growth rates, the plastic compounding industry is expected to grow significantly globally.

Key Takeaways from the Plastic Compounding Market Study Report:

The United States Plastic Compounding Market might increase its market share by 22.5% between 2023 and 2033.

might increase its market share by 22.5% between 2023 and 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, Germany may hold 11.8% of the plastic compounding industry.

Japan’s share of the plastic compounding industry could reach 3.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Australia to hold a 1% share of the plastic compounding business from 2023 to 2033.

During the forecast period, the Chinese plastic compounding business to expand at a CAGR of 8.7%.

From 2023 to 2033, the United Kingdom’s plastic compounding industry registered at a 4.1% CAGR.

Through 2033, the Indian plastic compounding business recorded a CAGR of 7.6%.

The polypropylene segment holds a market share of 26.3% in the product type category between 2023 and 2033.

The automotive sector to grab a significant market share of 23.3% in the application category between 2023 and 2033.

Top Companies in Plastic Compounding Market and Their Marketing Strategy

Intense competition exists in the plastic compounding market. Many businesses compete for market share due to the rising demand for high-performance plastic compounds. Key firms are concentrating on product innovation, quality control, and strategic collaborations to achieve a competitive edge in this dynamic business.

Novel Innovations

Collaboration

Avient Corporation is working with BASF to market colored grades of Ultrason high-performance polymers. The colored grades are produced using Colourant Chromatics, an Avient firm specializing in high-temperature color formulation for color concentrates and pre-colored solutions, and Ultrason® polyarylethersulfones (PAES), a premium base polymer from BASF.

Acquisition

LyondellBasell announced its decision to acquire the Mepol Group. The article discusses the acquisition and its strategic value for LyondellBasell, a multinational plastics, chemical, and refining company. For more details, kindly click the attached link.

Prominent Plastic Compounding Manufacturers are:

BASF SE Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V. Dow, Inc. DuPont SABIC RTP Company S&E Specialty Polymers, LLC (Aurora Plastics) Asahi Kasei Corporation Covestro AG Washington Penn Eurostar Engineering Plastics (EEP) KURARAY CO., LTD. TEIJIN LIMITED Evonik Industries AG Dyneon GmbH & Co KG

Plastic Compounding Market Segmentation:

Market Analysis by Product:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (TPV)

Thermoplastic Polyolefins (TPO)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

Optical Media

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

