The security holograms industry in China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.27% from 2023 to 2033. North America is anticipated to hold around 26% share of the security holograms industry by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to FMI’s latest study, the security holograms market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5,233.2 million in 2023. Security hologram sales are estimated to exceed US$ 8,633.6 million by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for anti-counterfeiting devices to tackle the threat of counterfeiting is driving the sales of security holograms. With the rise of counterfeit products, hair care and cosmetic brands are particularly affected. The availability of counterfeit products not only harms the reputation and value of the company, but also harms unsuspecting buyers. This is leading end-use industries to use security holograms to protect their products.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7875

The education industry is also contributing to the growth of the security holograms market. The University Grants Commission (UGC) in India has requested all universities to provide security features, such as security holograms and QR codes on degree certificates, to provide proper verification and curb duplications. This order is likely to propel the demand for security holograms and help create a personal identity for students, which can be used in other universities due to its uniformity.

The players operating in the security holograms industry are ramping up their investment in technologies to offer the best solution to brands and companies to protect their products against counterfeiting. This is also driving the security holograms industry. The high level of counterfeiting is also leading to a decrease in foreign investment, which further generates demand for anti-counterfeiting devices such as security holograms. This is increasing the growth of the security holograms market.

Key Takeaways from the Security Holograms Market:

The United States is predicted to be the leading region in the worldwide security holograms sector, with a share of 23.9% in 2022. According to the analysis, the US market was valued at US$ 1,210.9 million in 2022.

Germany has 5.5% of the European security holograms market. Germany is expected to account for around one-fifth of European sales and to provide an incremental potential of US$ 277.7 million throughout the forecast period.

From 2023 to 2033, China’s security holograms business is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.27%. The security holograms industry in China is expected to be valued at $1,037.6 million in 2023.

In South Asia, the security holograms industry in India is expected to be worth US$ 622.8 million in 2023, growing at an 8.07% CAGR over the forecast period.

The market is led by the 2D/3D sector, followed by the electron-beam segment, in terms of product type. The targeted categories are expected to account for 32.1% of the market in 2023.

In terms of end-user, the document, passport, and packaging sectors are expected to account for more than 45.5% of the market during the projected period.

During the projected period, the polypropylene (PP) sector is expected to have a large share of roughly 45.5% in the security holograms industry.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7875

Who is Winning?

The security holograms market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers and companies operating in the industry. FMI has projected the top 7 providers to hold 25% of the global security holograms industry in 2022. These leading players are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and strengthening their distribution networks to increase their market share.

One of the key strategies adopted by manufacturers is investing in research and development to develop advanced security holograms. Companies such as Holostik India Limited and Zhejiang Yonghong Technology Co., Ltd are investing in R&D to develop new technologies and improve the quality of their products. This is expected to help them stay ahead of their competitors and gain a larger share of the market.

In addition to R&D, manufacturers are also focusing on partnerships and collaborations to expand their market presence. For example, Holostik India Limited has entered into a partnership with the Indian government to provide security holograms for passports and other official documents. Similarly, Zhejiang Yonghong Technology Co., Ltd has collaborated with leading brands in the cosmetics and personal care industry to provide security holograms for their products. These partnerships and collaborations are expected to help these manufacturers expand their market share and increase their revenue.

View full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/security-holograms-market

Security Holograms Market by Category

By Product Type:

2D/3D

Dot Matrix

Flip Flop

Electron-beam

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

By End Use:

Packaging

Apparel

Currency

Passport

Documents

Other (Credit Cards, Tickets, etc.)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Security Holograms Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-7875

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, and packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations.

With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analysed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Research Related Reports of Packaging:



Reagent Bottle Market Size: Reagent Bottle Market by Type, End User & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Sterile IV Containers Market Share: Sterile IV Containers Market by Raw Material, Capacity, Container Type, Application, Configuration, End-User & Region | Forecast 2023 to 2033

Glassine Paper Market Trends: Glassine Paper Market by Material Type, Application, End Use, Region & Forecast to 2023 to 2033

Holographic Tear Tape Market Analysis: Holographic Tear Tape Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029

Security Labels Market Outlook: Security Labels Market By Product Type (Barcode, Holographic Labels, Radio Frequency Identification (RFIDs), Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS)), Material Type (Plastic,Foam (EPS), Foil, Paper), Pattern Type (VOID, Checkboard, Destructible) & Region – Forecast to 2022 – 2030

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us: