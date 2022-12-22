North America holds a significant position in the global vitreous tamponades market. Fact.MR’s detailed industry report provides valuable market insights.

Rockville, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global vitreous tamponades market is valued at US$ 78.3 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 105.2 million by the end of 2033.

In retinal detachment vitrectomy procedures, vitreous tamponades are utilised as postoperative instruments. Vitreous tamponades are widely used to treat several retinal conditions, including retinal detachment, macular hole, epiretinal membrane, retinitis pigmentosa, diabetic retinopathy, retinal degeneration, macular edoema, uveitis, vascular occlusion, and retinopathy of prematurity. Eye surgery called vitreoretinal surgery is performed to treat complications with the retina, vitreous fluid, and macula. Because the eye is an extremely delicate organ and eye surgery needs accuracy, doctors use a variety of aids when performing vitreoretinal procedures.

Over the projection period, an increase in vitreoretinal procedures is anticipated to drive demand for vitreous tamponades. Senior patients are more likely to undergo vitreoretinal operations. The demand for vitreoretinal surgeries is anticipated to rise as the world’s ageing population increases, which is directly anticipated to drive the sales of vitreous tamponades over the projected period.

Manufacturers of vitreous tamponades could benefit greatly from the rising prevalence of vision disorders. Furthermore, throughout the projection period, it is anticipated that recent technological improvements such as automation and convenience of use of vitreoretinal surgery technologies would enhance the acceptance of vitreous tamponades and raise their sales.

North America, followed by Europe, are expected to dominate the global vitreous tamponades market over the decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global demand for vitreous tamponades is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2023-2033.

China’s market for vitreous tamponades is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the projected period.

Sales of glass tamponades are expected to rise at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

Demand for liquid tamponades is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the next 10 years.

“Rising cases of diabetic retinopathy worldwide is boosting the demand for vitreous tamponades,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Vitreous Tamponades Industry Research

By Product :

Gaseous Tamponades

Liquid Tamponades

Silicone Oil

Perfluorocarbon Liquid

By End User :

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Others

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Winning Strategy

Top market players are highly investing in R&D for the advancements of vitreous tamponades. The leading companies are also focusing on new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and more to increase their revenue shares.

BVI introduced CryoTreq in Europe in April 2020. This handheld cryosurgery tool is intended to be used just once to treat retinal tears and detachments. For retinal tears and detachments, CryoTreq is a minimally-invasive ab externo treatment that provides a substitute for laser photocoagulation, particularly for lesions closer to the forefront of the eye.

Competitive Landscape

The market is expanding at a very steady pace and to generate more revenue top players are concentrating on developing advanced tamponades, for which they are investing in R&D. Some of the tactics utilized by market participants are new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and more.

For instance, Alcon, Inc. purchased Tear Film Innovations, Inc., a privately held business in 2018 produced the iLux Device, a therapy device used to cure Meibomian Gland Dysfunction, a major cause of dry eye.

Kogent Surgical, LLC and Katalyst Surgical, LLC, two producers of surgical tools, were acquired by Carl Zeiss Meditec in April 2022 to improve its position in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

AL.CHI.MI.A. Srl

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV (D.O.R.C.)

Fluron GmbH

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vitreous tamponades market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (gaseous tamponades, liquid tamponades) and end user (hospitals, ophthalmology clinics), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

